Angus Cloud's Mother Says Euphoria Star Did Not Die by Suicide: 'He Did Not Intend to Check Out of This World'

Angus Cloud's mother is speaking out about his death and clearing up reports that the actor died by suicide.

Cloud, best known for playing Fezco in HBO's Euphoria, died in Oakland, California, on July 31.

In a new message shared on social media, Lisa Cloud wrote that her son "did not intend to end his life."

"Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time," she wrote.

"I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one."

"He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved," she added.

"He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially."

"He did not intend to end his life," Cloud wrote, adding:

"When we hugged goodnight, we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning."

"I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

Lisa said that while "we may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically," she believes it is "abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

"His struggles were real," she affirmed.

"He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe."

Lisa said it was important to make people aware that her son's death was not intentional.

"I want you to know that is not the case," she said before shedding light on a skull fracture the actor got in 2013 when he fell into a construction pit.

"His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death, as it almost always does," Lisa wrote.

"He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love."

Angus shot to fame for portraying a drug dealer on the HBO hit.

He was the breakthrough star of the first season after being asked to audition for the show after being spotted on a New York street.

Fans connected with Fezco, and the actor had a much more significant presence on Euphoria Season 2.

May he rest in peace.

