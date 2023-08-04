Asteroid City: Critically-Acclaimed Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman Movie to Hit Peacock This Month

Beloved streaming service, Peacock, continues to deliver its promise to bring movies from the big screen into your home.

On the heels of The Super Mario Bros. Movie joining the streaming service, the company has announced that Asteroid City will be the next movie premiere.

Focus Features' critically-acclaimed Wes Anderson flick will be available beginning August 11.

Asteroid City Key Art

"A fictional American desert town, circa 1955," the logline teases.

"Junior Stargazers and Space Cadets from across the country assemble for the annual Asteroid Day celebration -- but the scholarly competition is spectacularly upended by world-changing events."

Scarlett Johansson attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center

Moreover, the project is described as "Equal parts comedy, drama, and romance (with a touch of science-fiction)."

The movie was written and directed by Anderson and has the most impressive cast in recent memory.

We're talking Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, and Edward Norton.

Also along for the ride are Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2"

As we said: It's a perfect cast.

The movie launched at Cannes in May before kicking off a limited release in theaters.

It was then elevated to a full-fledged wide release.

Given the talent and acclaim, it's surprising the project didn't succeed more in theaters.

Adrien Brody Arrivals 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Maybe streaming will be the thing that gets the movie more recognition.

If you haven't watched it, the promo gives the best indication about what's on tap.

It's pretty good.

Check it out below.

In addition to Asteroid City and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Peacock launched big-screen features Renfield, Polite Society, and A Thousand And One.

What are your thoughts on the movie getting a Peacock release?

Will you check it out?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

