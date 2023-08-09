Big Brother Houseguest Luke Valentine Ousted After Using Racial Slur

UPDATE: Big Brother 25 contestant Luke Valentine has been removed from the house.

“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur," CBS said in a statement.

“He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

Previous story: Big Brother kicked off its 25th season a week ago, and there are already calls to remove a contestant.

Luke Valentine, an illustrator from Florida, sparked outrage Tuesday night when he used the N-word during a conversation with fellow houseguests.

Valentine was chatting with Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam Goueli when he said the following:

“We’re in the G’s room, [N-word]!” before putting his hand over his mouth and saying, “I’m sorry.”

Luke later chatted with Jared, a Black houseguest, about the incident.

"I don’t give a f**k,” Jared said at the end of their chat, before adding:

“Yeah, right, I should’ve made you feel uncomfortable real quick, like, ‘Whoa, bro, what did you just say?'”

This isn't the first time the CBS reality tv series has landed in hot water.

In 2020, CBS shared a statement in response to an incident in the house and said, "Hate speech will not be tolerated, and those who violate the policy will be removed from the Big Brother House."

The network hasn't confirmed whether the situation will be addressed in either tonight's episode or tomorrow's live eviction installment.

It's also unclear whether producers have given the contestant a warning or if there are plans to remove him from the house.

Fans took to social media to react to the shocking moment

"Its like, he tried to hide it, but failed. Pathetic honestly #BB25," an X user wrote.

"At this point I’m starting to think they cast 1 or 2 problematic people on purpose to get all these articles written cuz ain’t no way…" said another.

Big Brother Season 25 kicked off on August 2, 2023, and is set to be the longest installment yet at 100 days.

Ahead of the season debut, rumors surfaced that the veteran reality TV series would say goodbye to its live feed.

Viewers watch a condensed version of events on CBS, so losing the live feed would naturally lead to questions about whether incidents like this would be kept away from the airwaves, resulting in the behavior going unchecked.

Hopefully, CBS or the show release a statement soon to address the situation.

We'll update this post when/if they do.

The series is set to continue Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.