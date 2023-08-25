Billions Season 7 Episode 3 Review: Winston Dick Energy

Billionaires are a contentious issue, and most people don't get why there are any.

The issue is clear for some, but for others, especially those who reap the benefits of being close to one, they should be protected at all costs.

Some people bring up issues like world hunger, which is baffling to think about, and then on the other end, some people have more money than they will ever use in their lives and can't give a fraction of it.

It is a mind-boggling issue that we may never find a solution to. But there is another threat that many people don't consider while engaging in the discourse, and it is how easy it is for someone with such vast wealth to appear invincible.

We will dive into Billions Season 7 Episode 3 events, so if you're yet to get caught up, beware of spoilers.

Most problems in life can be solved using money as a means to an end. They can meet basic, luxuries, medical, and legal needs easily.

This ability to meet every need regular people spend their entire lives trying to meet makes the billionaire dangerous. They will always want more, and no restriction seems insurmountable because, with money, every mountain becomes a hill.

It brings me to Chuck and his fight. For him, this was never a legal fight. It has always been a moral one, and if the law helps him get there, he will do anything in his power to bring accountability to Earth's unicorns.

I am genuinely thrilled to be here. And I don't thrill easy. Uh-uh. Oh, we're going to hold the rich and powerful and criminal accountable for their actions, no matter the cost. I want you to go back to

He has walked in these circles, and he knows just how much they get away with, and it has given him the push and drive to keep after them.

Billions Season 7 Episode 2 saw him return to his rightful seat, and even if I was skeptical of how fast that happened, man, was it good to have Chuck back as the Attorney General.

It was a no-brainer that he would set his sights on some "untouchable" people, and as sure as the sky is blue, it was his first order of business.

Chuck only gives up the good fight if he is dead and buried near his ancestors in the grave reserved for him. But before that happened, he had some giants to bring down.

Once bitten, twice shy.

Oh, come on. You saw them, baiting me. They want me to find something, for some reason not yet obvious. But what is clear is that all this would end, at minimum, with egg on my face. Chuck

Chuck nearly lost everything he had worked for when he colored outside the lines and wasn't about to make the same mistake twice.

Events in this episode saw him proceed with caution in deciding the next case he would take on, and were it not for this reservation, he might have fallen into Prince's trap.

Like Axe, Prince knew Chuck was a leopard, and those spots weren't going anywhere. He tried to craft the narrative in his favor by baiting to lure Chuck into the trap, but that plan didn't entirely take.

Okay. A trainer feeds a caged tiger fresh beef so it develops a taste for that instead of trainer. The tiger's waiting by his door, same time every day, ready to pounce on it. But you know the scariest moment of a trainer's life? When he goes inside the enclosure and the cat isn't there. They can't see it. Doesn't mean that cat escaped, it means it's hiding, ready to revert to its nature and hunt. I can't afford to let Chuck Rhoades revert to his nature.

Prince

Seeing Chuck hold back before pouncing with all his speed was surprising. The worst people are those who can't learn a lesson, and he has learned the same lesson twice. As much as his cause was noble, it could cost him everything, and he wasn't ready to give it up.

Senior came through like a good father, and instead of tearing Chuck down how he was used to doing, he found him some real-life motivation in the name of Kareem Abdul-Jabaal.

Chuck... people like us keep after it because we know it's a crime to waste what we have. If we don't take the shot... who the hell else will? Kareem

The lesson stuck, and Chuck was ready for war.

The decision to have Chuck Rhoades undergo this epiphany was good as it upped the stakes in the case he would make against Prince. It will be ironclad, which will be great for the story, given that this is the final season.

Wags, Wendy, and Taylor were back at MPC and found crises waiting for them. They didn't have the time to process the UK shock.

For Wags, it was the reminder that he wasn't who he used to be. His acquittances in the bar recounted epic stories from the past, reminding him that he didn't have anything current to show.

Scott: You always did have the best ideas about... which club to hit after the Super Bowl, or where to get the best space cakes in Amsterdam. And he killed it 'cause that fucking attitude drove you like Max Verstappen. No offense, but now... you got about as much edge as Barry Manilow.

Wags: Offense fucking taken.

Wags thrives on the power to bring wayward people in line and his vast knowledge of popular culture.

Hearing the guys in the bar talk to him like that was a real hit for his confidence, but that didn't last long.

Like a gift from the gods, Winston and WDE fell on his lap when he needed them. It was what Wags lived for.

People might not have stories (some embarrassing to Wags) about his wild exploits, but he didn't need that. All he needed to be happy was to destroy someone, and the battle between MPC and Winston was a great confidence booster.

Wendy returned to surprising news about the workers at MPC.

It looked like she was ready to take Prince on and brought him a gift to gauge his response, and as she thought, he didn't give it a second thought and was thrilled.

Any regular person would take a step back, because that was a humbling moment. He showed no emotion.

However, her house was in disarray.

Wendy's power over these people should not be underestimated; I think she relishes having that much control over them.

She thought she knew everything about them, and lerning they saw an actual therapist was a real shock.

Taylor's decision to have them see a real therapist was an intelligent move.

Wendy has always been great at finding the problem behind decreased productivity, but these were real people with real issues outside the workplace.

She also learned that she had a similar problem upon meeting Doctor Mayer, and if Wendy were to take down Mike Prince, she had to do some soul-searching.

The hunt for Winston Dick Energy occupied Taylor's time and didn't give them much time for anything else.

Winston has always been an idiot; sadly, there is nothing anyone can do about it. If I were him, I'd have waited at least six months before shopping the software around, but he wanted a quicker payday.

Now, a robust software application was in the hands of a billionaire, and he will use it to make more billions.

With Sacker gone, Chuck was assembling his inner circle. Chuck offered him the next most significant seat to repay Ira for his loyalty.

They also met a young lawyer with Sacker's thirst, and Torre was a great addition. She was like a mini-Sacker without the deadpan look as she destroyed lives. Maybe Torre has her look, too.

Prince continued executing his plan for the white house, even against Bradford's wishes. As if he isn't a big target already, he made himself an even bigger target. The fall will be hard.

The war was happening with Chuck back in power and having been juiced with motivation. But Prince is a smart and strong opponent.

Do you feel giddy thinking of the bloodbath to come?

"Winston Dick Energy" felt like the actual beginning of a war several years in the making. It focused on major characters to prepare them for what was to come.

What did you think? Hit the comments section.

