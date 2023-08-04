City on Fire Canceled: No Season 2 for Apple TV+ Drama

Apple TV+ has extinguished City on Fire.

According to Deadline, the crime drama has been canceled after just one season.

The decision comes six weeks after the conclusion of City on Fire Season 1.

The series failed to garner much buzz, a surefire sign that a show is not long for this world.

We rarely get viewership statistics for streaming shows, so the buzz is the only indicator of success to observers.

City on Fire was saddled with terrible reviews from critics, with a 39% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans were considerably more positive, with an audience score of 78%.

Apple TV+ recently launched Silo, which became the most-watched drama, achieving considerable buzz and acclaim.

Hijack also seems ripe for success after breaking through in ways many shows haven't.

On City on Fire, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003.

Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence.

Her friends' band is playing at her favorite downtown club, but she leaves to meet someone promising to return.

She never does.

As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she's revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

City on Fire was written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the duo behind shows like Gossip Girl and The O.C.

They wrote all eight episodes and served as showrunners and executive producers.

The cast included Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, and Ashley Zukerman.

The cast was rounded out by Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, and John Cameron Mitchell.

Thankfully, City on Fire Season 1 Episode 8 ended with plenty of answers for fans.

