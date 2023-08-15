Come Fly with Me: Romance Takes Flight with Heather Hemmens & Niall Matter

If you’re starved for new content, remember that Hallmark Media never lets us down.

Today, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries revealed a new movie premiering on Friday, September 15, starring Roswell, New Mexico’s Heather Hemmens and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Niall Matter.

In Come Fly with Me, a new United States Air Force Thunderbird pilot and a civilian are brought together by their young daughters, but her dedication to duty may mean their romance won’t be cleared for take-off.

Come Fly With Me was filmed in cooperation with the Department of the Air Force and the Department of Defense.

The Department of Defense provided production access to film scenes on location at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of the Thunderbirds and the movie features exciting flight footage courtesy of the Department of the Air Force.

In this first for Hallmark Media, Capt. Emma Fitzgerald (Hemmens) arrives at Nellis Air Force Base for her two-year assignment on the famed Thunderbirds team.

Not long after, her shy, 11-year-old daughter Lucy (Pietra Castro, The Power) is befriended by Alice (Georgia Acken, The Sacrifice Game), whose civilian father Paul (Matter), a widower, is raising her on his own.

Alice is in awe of Emma, as she dreams of becoming a pilot someday despite suffering from a heart condition.

As the foursome spends time together, the girls decide to play matchmaker in the hope that a romance will lead Emma to put down roots rather than move again when her time with the Thunderbirds ends.

Emma and Paul are drawn to each other and a spark develops, but Emma is overwhelmed by the demands of her Thunderbirds training and tells him she needs to focus on her flying.

But when Alice’s health suddenly worsens, the thing keeping Emma and Paul apart could be what ultimately brings them all together.

“Through this beautiful story, Hallmark Media is honored to celebrate and thank the commitment made by members of the military – and their families – as they serve our country,” remarked Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming, Hallmark Media.

“It is a long-standing priority for us to create movies set in this world, which resonate strongly with our viewers. We’re so proud to partner with the United States Air Force and DoD to bring this special, heartfelt story to life.”

“The U.S. Air Force is excited to partner with Hallmark Media and Front Street Pictures to bring a story that loosely showcases the pride, precision and professionalism of our nation’s elite Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds,” said Lt. Col. Darrick Lee, Director, U.S. Air Force Entertainment Liaison Office.

Come Fly with Me is an Air Road and Front Street Pictures production. Jack Grossbart, Linda Kent, Michael Shepard and Marnie Young are executive producers. The movie is produced by Charles Cooper. Michael Robison directed from a script by Denise Farley & Debra Oliver and Trish Vogel.

Hallmark Media has been hitting it out of the park lately, and this movie seems like a perfect addition to their latest endeavors.

Let us know if you’ll be tuning in to Come Fly with Me on Friday, September 15!

