Days of Our Lives: More Than 25 Cast Members Petition for Removal of Co-EP Albert Alarr

Days of Our Lives was plunged into chaos late last month when Deadline's revelations about alleged happenings on the set at the hands of co-executive producer Albert Alarr went public.

On July 25, the outlet reported that he was the subject of a nine-week internal investigation after making staffers feel "uncomfortable and humiliated."

The show went dark for a week after the details came to light, and now, even more information about the set of the beloved Peacock sudser has come to light.

Deadline reported Wednesday that more than 25 cast members have come forward to request Alarr's immediate replacement.

"We want to make the most of this significant moment, not just for us in entertainment, but for our loyal viewers and the culture as a whole," the document reportedly reads.

The outlet says that Alarr's conduct has been the topic of the conversation for years, but things escalated after he was elevated to co-executive producer in 2015.

"He became much more tyrannical, I think he became much more aware of his unilateral power, and that Ken wasn't going to be involved in decision-making," a source close to the show said.

"And I think [Alarr] took the ball and ran with it, and I think it's ruined the show."

"It's kind of a running joke that everything that comes out of Albert's mouth is inappropriate," said another source.

There are many allegations of misconduct leveled at Alarr in the aforementioned piece.

Former star Lisa Rinna was the first cast member to publicly speak out about Alarr and the show's toxic set.

"I couldn't believe the work environment. It was disgusting," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story.

"I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included."

Peter Reckell followed that up with his own post about the show.

"We have learned disturbing news about the environment at Days of Our Lives," the Bo Brady actor wrote.

"It's shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it's legacy, and the audience who love it so much."

"With quick resolution, I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all."

