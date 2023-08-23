Euphoria Creator Promises Season 3 is Still Happening, Offers First Details

If you thought Euphoria was dark, wait until you see Euphoria Season 3 -- whenever that may be.

In an interview with Elle, series creator Sam Levinson said that fans should expect the upcoming season to be like a "film noir."

Zendaya's Rue will, once again, be front and center.

We'll follow Rue as she "explores what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

Zendaya spoke as part of the same interview, which was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The actress said she's attracted to challenging roles but feels she can't play Rue's high school years forever.

"From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me," Zendaya said.

"As I get older, you know, I can't play a teenager for the rest of my life."

Despite Euphoria Season 2 wrapping in February 2022, a premiere date for the third season is still a long way off.

HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi revealed that writing was underway ahead of the WGA strike.

"'Euphoria' is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on 'Idol' but at this point, we don't have countless scripts," Orsi said.

"We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on 'Idol.'"

There's no telling when the show might return because the dual strikes in Hollywood are holding things up.

The cast is also busy with other projects, so it might be difficult to find the time to get everyone back together in the near future when the strikes are resolved.

A three-plus year hiatus isn't ideal for any series, but there was a lengthy hiatus between the first two seasons, and the series returned more popular than ever.

Zendaya is expected to be joined on Euphoria Season 3 by Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexa Demie.

Barbie Ferreira announced she was bowing out of the drama series after two seasons as Kat a year ago.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," said Ferreira in a statement.

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. "

"Put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

Series star Angus Cloud died in July at age 25.

Euphoria is available to stream on Max.

