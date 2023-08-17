Fellow Travelers: Paramount+ Announces Fall Premiere Date for Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey Drama

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey are acting greats, so putting them in a project together should lead to lightning in a bottle.

The pair are set to headline Paramount+ and Showtime drama series Fellow Travelers, which has landed an October 27 premiere date on both streaming and linear.

The series will air one day later in the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Fellow Travelers is created for television by Oscar® nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, Homeland).

The series also stars Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead World Beyond), Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls), and Noah J. Ricketts (American Gods).

Bomer and Nyswaner executive produce with Robbie Rogers (All American, My Policeman) and Dee Johnson.

Daniel Minahan (Halston, American Crime Story: Versace) executive produces and also directs the first two episodes.

Based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, Fellow Travelers is an epic love story and political thriller chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington.

Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the-scenes political career.

Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.

They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.

Over the course of four decades, we follow the lives of our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams), and Frankie (Ricketts).

The series follows them as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and themselves.

What are your thoughts on the series?

Will you check it out?

We'll be covering this one weekly as episodes roll out in the fall on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

