General Hospital: Walt Willey Set for Encore as All My Children's Jackson Montgomery

Walt Willey, who returned to screens as All My Children's Jackson Montgomery on General Hospital last month, is sticking around for a bit longer.

TV Line broke the news this week that Willey will return to the ABC daytime soap opera this month for a multi-episode arc.

Undoubtedly, AMC fans were happy to have one of the defunct soap opera's most iconic faces back in the role.

Willey spoke out about his initial turn on the series when his casting was revealed earlier this year.

"I am at a loss for words (a very rare condition in my case) over the outpouring of generous, kind and supportive posts… I cannot thank you all enough for loving and caring for me and Jackson," Willey tweeted.

Willey joined the cast of All My Children in 1987 and stayed there until the 2011 series finale on ABC.

Willey also played the role on The City in 1996, so he's no stranger to hopping between shows while playing the same character.

His appearances could also bode well for the long-gestating revival of All My Children.

A limited series event has been teased for a couple of years and was actually in development. Willey returning to the role has probably got executives wondering whether the comeback season could work.

The series, rumored to be titled Pine Valley, was set to focus on a young reporter with a secret agenda who arrives in town to bring Pine Valley's deadly history to light.

While many TV shows have been grounded due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, General Hospital employed temporary writers to keep the scripts coming in.

The actors are on a different contract, allowing them to continue shooting new episodes.

