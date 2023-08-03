Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Heat

Paris trip day three was as eventful as expected.

Nick had been trying to get in touch with his dad so that they may meet up on Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 5, and after getting no response from several text messages he'd left, his dad finally called.

Everyone who had heard Nick talk French was amazed by his fluency. Charlie didn't know Nick could talk French, and while everyone else was surprised, Charlie's knees nearly buckled as he felt indescribable things for Nick.

French is a language like any other, but there is something about the flow a native French speaker has that makes it feel melodic.

For said reason, many people think it's a language of love, and I'm just like everyone else. French is romantic as hell, and Charlie's reaction was varied.

Nick: Are you… Wait, do you like the fact that I speak French?

Charlie: Oh… It's fine. It's cool.

Nick: Charlie! Mon amour.

Charlie: Oh my God, you're so cringe!

Nick: You don't look like you're cringing. You look like you're blushing.

Charlie: I am not!

Nick: Oh yeah? Sure?

He was about to pin Nick to the ground and start kissing him.

But before that, they had to deal with some problems.

Problem number one was the hickey.

Never has a hickey been so stressful. It is usually a badge of honor, but it stops being romantic when it might out someone you love.

Charlie freaked out when he spotted it because it meant he'd have to deal with endless taunts and rumors about who gave him the hickey.

Tao's reaction was honestly a bit tame. I half expected him to scream, "You! You violated my boy's neck, and for that, you are answerable to me!"

Tao: Hey. I'm Tao.

Charlie: Charlie.

Tao: Cool.

Charlie: Do you like Radiohead?

Tao: Yeah.

Charlie: Me too. Have you seen the Romeo + Juliet movie from the '90s?

And as sure as the sky is blue, the rumors began as soon as Harry saw the hickey and let out one of his annoying laughs.

I don't know if I've said this before, but people like Harry make me livid. I probably have, but it's worth repeating.

He finds something he knows will embarrass another person and pummels it until it has no life left. Most of what people like Harry find intriguing is not that interesting to a regular person, so they always have a group of lackeys in tow to laugh at the horrible jokes.

Harry's current group didn't find his jokes funny, so he had to initiate the laughter and nudge them to follow suit.

As angry as it makes me, I pity such people. If you are close to someone like that and you've identified this behavior, please hug them more. Otherwise, you risk associating yourself with a psychopath in raising.

When Isaac called him out on it, it was the most satisfying thing ever.

The tour of the Eiffel Tower saw karma play its part, and Nick found himself saddled with Ben Hope again.

Ben should have been paying attention to the Eiffel Tower vocabulary he was supposed to be learning but instead went on a rant. He could have learned something from a fluent French speaker like Nick, but an idiot will always be an idiot.

Ben is a proper narcissist, and there's no denying it.

He finds a way to make everything about himself and make someone else feel bad about it.

It can be blamed on his age, but someone should teach him that you can't steal someone from another person. People are not property that you own.

The words he was looking for were dumped or left.

Nick didn't steal Charlie from Ben. Charlie left Ben and upgraded.

When this trip is over, I would be happy never to hear Ben Hope talk unless to say sorry.

Problem number two was Charlie's eating disorder.

Factoring everything Charlie had been through, it made sense that he might develop an eating disorder.

It was all about being in control of at least one aspect of his after he was outed, and he lost control of what was his life. He was bullied, and he could do nothing to stop it.

He just needed to feel in control of something.

It was easy to miss the signs that Charlie had not eaten much for the past two days.

During the explosive Imogen vs. Ben dinner on Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 4, he played around with his food, which could have been attributed to the fact that he was always uncomfortable around Ben.

Nick Nelson should win Boyfriend of the Year awards for many reasons, but the top was that he noticed Charlie had not been eating and carried around a croissant for when Charlie got hungry.

Give him his trophy now!

And even when he approached the not eating topic, he did it with such care it was mesmerizing.

Most people would not understand why someone doesn't eat. And even though he didn't, he sympathized.

And then they nearly made out on the floor somewhere in the Louvre.

But you know who shared their first electric kiss? Elle and Tao.

It was just them, somewhere private and quiet, and the mood was just right.

Elle made the first move and thought she'd crossed a line, but it was a line Tao had not drawn. And the rest, as they say, is history.

The slow build-up of Elle and Tao's will-they-won't-they had been a pleasure to watch, and the moment felt earned.

Tara was yet to figure out why Darcy avoided admitting she loved Tara but based on her reaction to the phone incident, there was an inkling.

I would guess that Darcy is not out to her parents. Unfortunately, not everyone is accepted unconditionally by their parents like Nick and Charlie's parents accepted them.

Or, Darcy is trying to hide something about her family or parents.

Speaking of parents, Nick's dad lived in Paris, which was how Nick learned French. Based on the lack of interest any normal parent would have in their child, he didn't seem like a good dad.

I was scared about the outcome when Nick introduced Charlie as his boyfriend, and the dad showed no interest or disapproval.

It was clear Nick loved his dad; an adverse reaction would be heartbreaking.

Mr. Farouk and Mr. Ajai looked at some paintings together. I was concerned that Mr. Farouk has an anger problem, but I think that's just how he is.

His attitude has become comical at this point. Mr. Ajai didn't seem to mind it either.

