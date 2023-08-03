Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Truth/Dare

Some people's existence is disappointing, and no matter how low we trim our expectations, they can never seem to surpass them.

The Paris trip was on its final leg on Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 6 as Nick suffered some losses but had a major win.

Before the group departed for Paris, Nick had been excited to see his dad when he arrived in the city.

He sent multiple texts, left voicemails, and when his dad finally returned them, Nick was super excited to hear they would be spending some time together.

This was not like other times because he was also excited to introduce Charlie to his dad.

The excitement lasted a short while after they met Stephane. From his demeanor, one would peg him as a fun guy who was quite excited to see his son.

And then he opened his mouth.

The man had no idea about anything in his son's life. Knowing what level of education your child is, even if you can't tell how they're performing, is the bare minimum.

I know what year most of my relatives are, and I'm not even close with many of them. It is one of those things that come up in conversation often. That was the first indicator that Stephane never thought about Nick.

Charlie Spring saw the disappointment mixed with embarrassment that registered on Nick's face.

Just when he seemed interested in hearing a little about Nick and Nick was excited to share, Stephane stood up to answer a call in the rudest way possible.

And then he unceremoniously announced he had to leave.

But how could he leave without sharing his news first? Wasn't this whole thing about him sharing? The adult made himself the subject without even paying attention to his son.

The problem was that Stephane had downloaded a template of what a son from the 1950s was supposed to be like and slapped that on Nick.

[in French] Keep up with the rugby. Girls love rugby players. David always had lots of girlfriends when he was your age.

He wanted the masculine rugby player who boasts about women at the earliest opportunity.

Charlie saw how wrecked Nick was and immediately came to his aid.

But there was no time to be sad because it was the final day of Paris, and anyone who had something to do rushed to do it before they set for home.

There wasn't much most of the group needed apart, and it all came to pass.

Elle and Tao had arrived in the city as awkward friends but had found a common path to becoming a couple.

Like any new exciting relationship, they took every opportunity to kiss. Seems Nick and Charlie weren't the only ones addicted to it.

Charlie and Nick craved walking around Paris, holding hands and kissing without caring what anyone thought. Even if they didn't get a full-blown version of it, they indulged themselves in Paris' gay village.

But all the fun would happen at Darcy's surprise birthday party for Tara.

It was an opportunity to make bad decisions, including drinking alcohol and swearing to never do it again.

The party was so lit even Harry and his tail of lackeys wanted to join in.

He tried to apologize, but it reeked of insincerity. He only wanted to be let in, and I'm confident he would have found a way to ruin something if Charlie had not slammed the door in his face.

I was digging that Charlie had found a way to separate his feelings and didn't consider everything his fault. That Charlie rocked!

It was all fun and games for the most part.

Truth or dare saw Ben Hope storm out of the room. Ben is still not my favorite person, far from it, but I began pitying him. Someone must have hurt him badly, and as we know, hurt people, hurt people.

He needed to find a way to deal with his demons instead of taking them out on the next available person.

Throughout Heartstopper Season 2, Nick obsesses over how to come out. It had given him so much anxiety to the point of getting physically ill. He had been forcing it.

Coming out can never be perfect, and all the rehearsals in the world can never prepare someone for it. It all depends on the timing, and with all their friends, the timing was perfect in that room.

There were no homophobes or people with bad energy around.

Nick felt safe around the group, allowing him to admit he was responsible for Charlie's hickey. And to prove he had made the right choice, they asked if they should keep it a secret until he was ready to come out on his own terms.

But Nick was at the point where enough time had passed for the anxiety to wear off significantly, and he was ready.

Everyone important to him knew. His mom knew, and all his friends too. They were literally the only people who mattered.

The rest would find out however they will, and they will have opinions about it, but their opinions won't mean much, if anything at all.

Kid: Do you want us to keep it a secret?

Nick: We're okay with people knowing.

In a way, Nick Nelson had come out.

Isaac had been going through a personal journey, and he got the confirmation of what he'd feared most.

He was in the middle of people pursuing love and sex and might not be interested in any of it. It must have been suffocating.

Moreso, discovering that he was not like everyone else must have been devastating. For Isaac to put a book down -- when he'd bought so many, he could barely carry them -- things must have been heavy.

The slow growth of Isaac into a realization of his sexuality was an eye-opening thing. It went to show how someone -- despite having the best and most supportive group of friends -- can be struggling with something personal, and no one would know about it.

Being gay, lesbian, pansexual, or bisexual comes with intersecting and unique challenges, so it would stand to reason that being asexual also has its challenges. In a way, it is the loneliest identity because everyone converges at love and sex, but not when you're asexual.

Speaking of sex, there was a slight misunderstanding between Nick and Charlie about sex, and in their true fashion, they talked about it and decided there was no rush. They wouldn't have gotten this far if they were a rush-filled couple.

Nick: I… I do like it. It's just, um… I'm… I'm not sure I'm ready to do anything more than kissing.

Charlie: No, I… I didn't think we'd do… that right now.

They spent the final night whispering sweet nothings to each other, and even if one couldn't make out what they were saying, I could watch that for the rest of the episode.

After fishing for a while, Mr. Ajayi made a move on Mr. Farouk, and it was reciprocated. Wedding when?

Well, when you don't figure out you're gay until your late 20s, you tend to miss out on those beautiful gay teenage experiences.

It took some alcohol and puking for Darcy to admit she did love Tara, but why did it take that long?

I love you. I love you so much. I know it sounds like I don't mean it because I'm drunk, but I really do mean it.

Darcy

The cat was out of the bag … almost. Nick had posted a picture of him and Charlie with a heart emoji. Rumors must be on fire in school about this new potential couple.

Will they weather what's to come?

Is it going to be bad?

