Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Sorry

Paris was a great escape from the problems the kids faced in their day-to-day lives, but all things must end, even the best of them.

When everyone left for Paris on Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 6, they had something bothering them, and on return, most had found a solution. With certain issues out of the way, those that arose while in Paris became the main ones.

But before that, everything was okay. It was more than okay. It was near perfect.

Charlie: You should've come. It was really fun.

Tori: My summer is for sleeping, not visiting old museums. Permalink: My summer is for sleeping, not visiting old museums.

Nick had more or less come out, and he was freer. Tara and Darcy did not let the issue between them prevent them from having fun, while Elle and Tao took the next step.

Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 7 opened, showing these characters happy and almost content. Nick couldn't stop staring at Charlie's photos, and Charlie couldn't stop doing the same.

Thanks to Tara's mom's understanding, Tara and Darcy were working with a long leash that allowed them to sleep over and sleep in the same bed.

Tao was climbing walls with happiness, and it looked good on him. His mom was just as excited, if not more. Her little Tao had a girlfriend!

But happiness doesn't last forever, as it is defined by moments of sadness. When the sadness has passed, we get to enjoy being happy and feel like we've earned it. If anyone had earned it, it was these kids.

Nick had one stop called Stephane in his coming out journey. Once he had told his dad, everything would be fine.

Charlie was waiting on Nick for as long as it took, but he also had to deal with a ghost of the past by the name of Ben Hope.

Elle was as happy as everyone else, but that happiness seemed to have an expiry date because as soon as Tao learned that she had been accepted at Lambert, things would become awkward, if not toxic.

Two invitations were dolled out, and all were accepted.

Charlie: We've been invited to Nick's for a dinner party.

Tori: Wow. Mum will love that.

Charlie: What d'you mean?

Tori: She's not exactly Nick's biggest fan, is she?

Charlie: Well, maybe this will help her see how great he is. Permalink: Well, maybe this will help her see how great he is.

Elle had an art showcase, and all her friends showed up to support her. What was great about her art -- apart from that it was beautifully painted -- was that it was personal. It represented one of the most joyous occasions in her life -- spending time with her very supportive friends.

It was at that moment that Tao realized he couldn't be self-centered. Just like when Elle had come out, there was uncertainty but with support, she came out the other end. There was uncertainty around her future at Higgs, but with his support, she'll emerge this time too.

The art exhibition was great for Elle, but Isaac learned a lot too.

Earlier, he talked with James about his feelings -- or lack thereof -- for James when they kissed.

Seeing the look on James' face when Isaac admitted that he didn't feel what he was supposed to be as painful as realizing he might not be like all his friends.

He had been supportive when they had relationship stuff going on, and it seemed like that was the only thing they had in common. What was to happen now?

Learning something about yourself that challenges the idea of who you thought you were or were supposed to be can be incredibly upsetting and, in some cases, can lead to loneliness.

Darcy's mom kept hounding her while she was at the exhibition that she had to leave.

Sadly, not all parents support their children, and Darcy is not as lucky as Tara or Charlie.

When she wore the suit, which fit, she looked so happy and good that her friends pitched in to buy it for her. Her mother sucked the joy out of the whole thing.

It finally became clear why Darcy was jumpy when her mom texted on Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 5. There was a reason she dreaded going home and would feel a heavy cloud descend whenever she approached home.

It was the worst place for her.

After dozens of messages hounding Charlie to meet up, Ben finally showed up at the exhibition.

In my Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 5 review, I said that I didn't care much for Ben and would not mind if he was never heard from again. But if he wanted to apologize, that'd be a great thing to make an exception for.

And so he showed up to apologize.

Ben had always been selfish, and his ambushing Charlie was not out of character. He apologized, and for all it was worth, I thought he was pretty sincere.

Charlie did not forgive him, and that was his right. Just because you want to apologize doesn't mean the other person should forgive you.

Ben's actions had real consequences on Charlie.

Until enough time has passed and Charlie has nothing but a faint memory of that terrible time, he might not forgive Ben. And that's not guaranteed because enough time might never pass for someone to forget how you made them feel.

There was a chance Ben was being insincere. I guess we'll never find out if he leaves Truham. But if he is in Heartstopper Season 3, his actions must reflect his words. That might be the easiest way for anyone who has found themselves on the receiving end of his abuse to consider forgiving him.

Ben is awful, but that doesn't mean he doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt. Everything begins at home, and we haven't seen enough of his home situation. It would explain why he's that awful but wouldn't excuse his treatment of others.

Ben was closeted, and that does things to some people. Just because he was not the perfect queer person doesn't invalidate his life and experiences.

Everything culminated in dinner at Nick's house that saw him come out to his dad.

Sibling rivalry is very real, and after seeing how David interacted with their dad, it made sense why he bullied Nick so much.

Both boys were starved of Stephane's attention, and it might have felt like a loss for David when Nick was born and Stephane's little attention diverted towards Nick. David felt he'd been robbed of something and couldn't get over it.

Even as a grown man in university, he was still a little boy inside, craving his dad's attention.

Nick came out to his dad, which made him realize that he shouldn't have cared about what Stephane thought about him because Stephane barely thought about Nick. It was all a lot of pressure for nothing.

Stephane was engrossed in his life; he had no time for anyone. He didn't know what year Nick was in; he didn't know where David studied.

David: Dad. You… You're going?

Stéphane: Yeah Got to head into London before it gets too late. But call me when you get back to Edinburgh, huh?

David: Glasgow.

Permalink: Glasgow.

David set his sights on Charlie, thinking he could bully Charlie, but Tori was right on him to put him in his place. How do you not stan the queen of staying hydrated?

You are a pathetic little man. Talk about my brother like that again, and I'll end you. Tori Permalink: You are a pathetic little man. Talk about my brother like that again, and I'll end you.

The final hurdle Nick had crossed. It even impressed Charlie's mom, who was not Nick's biggest fan.

But there was another issue and not a small one. Charlie was still not eating properly. He barely touched his food in the Paris photos and at the dinner.

Nick wanted to understand and learn how he could help. Like anyone in this generation, google was his best friend.

Prom was coming up on Heartstopper Season 2 Episode 8, and it will be an event. Nick and Charlie, as boyfriends, had a nice ring to it.

Hit the comments section with your thoughts about the episode.

