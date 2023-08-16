House of Villains: Omarosa, Tiffany Pollard, Jax Taylor, & More Reality TV Stars Confirmed for E! Series

How many reality TV villains under the same roof can we get?

That's the question E! execs probably asked when they were pitched House of Villains, a new series in the works for the fall.

The cabler announced the cast, premiere date, and first footage for the project, and it definitely has potential.

We'll start with the premiere date. The series begins on Thursday, October 12, at 10/9c.

The cast comprises some big names in the reality TV circuit -- and beyond.

The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother alum Omarosa will be present, alongside Flavor of Love and Celebrity Big Brother UK scene-stealer Tiffany "New York" Pollard.

Vanderpump Rules villain Jax Taylor is also on the cast, but we're sure he won't speak about Scandoval.

The cast also includes Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor), Johnny Bananas (The Challenge), Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind), and Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip-Hop: Miami).

Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club) and Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé) are rounding out the cast.

"Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain," the logline teases.

"Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength."

"The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home."

"It's the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top."

It sounds very Big Brother, but that's not a bad thing.

The CBS reality TV series has gone in a mind-numbing multiverse that's giving more Nickelodeon than action.

Maybe House of Villains will emerge as one of the most talked-about shows of the year as a result.

Stranger things have happened!

Check out the promo below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

