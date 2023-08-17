Killing It: Craig Robinson, Rell Battle, and Claudia O'Doherty Preview Season 2's Big Shift

Peacock's Killing It burst onto screens last year and landed strong reviews.

The second season, premiering Thursday, August 17, 2023, heightens the stakes and the comedy as Craig and Jillian take the money they won from the Florida Python Challenge and buy a saw palmetto berry farm.

TV Fanatic got the chance to speak with Craig Robinson, Rell Battle, and Claudia O'Doherty about what's in store for the sophomore season. These interviews were conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Robinson opened up about where we pick up with Craig. He's closer than ever to achieving his dreams after winning the money.

The actor says Craig "couldn't be happier" when Killing It Season 2 begins, but he warns that it "all comes crashing down."

"He's about to get paid, and then, it's a dream deferred, if you will," he explained, adding that Craig's relationships with all the characters will come to the forefront this season.

Robinson says that if Craig isn't dealing with the characters we met in Killing It Season 1, he's got his hands full with "this new swamp family that comes in."

"It's just a ladder of challenges that he got to go through and fight and go back and just trying to climb, but he just keeps getting beat down, man," Robinson said with a laugh.

As for Craig's brother, Isaiah, he winds up in Phoenix, Arizona, after being told to run at the end of the first season.

Rell said that Isaiah is somewhat of a sex symbol, so it's unsurprising to him that he's got a lady in his life when we pick back up.

"He might change his ways, but there's always that worry his past will catch up, and next thing you know, he might need some love from his brother," he laughed.

"Isaiah might've turned a new leaf the second season, but certain circumstances kind of creep back up on you, and we'll see what happens," he added.

Claudia said Jillian's primary focus in the first season was to survive.

"That's her main problem. In Season two, we learn more about her as a person because she gets to relax a bit more because she no longer lives in a billboard car or uses Starbucks as her bathroom," she teases.

"You get to see a fuller picture of this pretty strange person."

Jillian is in business with Craig at the beginning of the season, which excited Claudia because there's a bit of a time jump.

"It's fascinating for her to have a desk and an office to go to every day. All of this stuff rocks her world."

When Killing It premiered in 2022, it kicked off with a flash-forward, showing that Craig is rich, but details of Claudia's fate have not been revealed.

I asked the star what she would like to happen to Jillian.

"I was going to say, I hope she becomes president, but she can't become president. She wasn't born in America, so that can't really happen."

"Look, honestly, I hope for Jillian's continued success and safety because she always seems to be in such a perilous position, so I just hope she survives," Claudia says.

"That's my number one dream for her."

Robinson also opened up about Jillian and Craig working together this season.

"We're growing closer together. We learn a lot about Jillian, how she survives in life just knowing these all these different jobs she's had to do over the years," he said, adding that Jillian's moral compass is notably stronger.

"We see them with this struggle, and then It gets to a point it comes to a boiling head towards the end," he teases.

Check out the official promo for Killing It Season 2 below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.