Kyle Richards Reveals Separation From Mauricio Umansky Has Been Difficult to 'Deal With' in the 'Public Eye'

Kyle Richards is speaking out about her separation from Mauricio Umansky, and it sounds like having a relationship breakdown in the public eye is proving difficult.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened during her Amazon Live on Wednesday, August 30, when a fan questioned how she and Mauricio are holding up after their split.

"That's a very loaded question," she said.

"You know this has been very hard to do [because] it's playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye."

"Obviously we care about each other a lot," she added.

Richards revealed that she recently returned from vacation with her entire family, and while she believes she and Mauricio are on good terms, she was finding their relationship status difficult.

She added that it was "just too much to deal with right now."

People broke the shocking news in July that the reality TV star and her husband had called it quits after 27 years of marriage.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source close to the family said at the time.

"They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

Richards previously shut down speculation about her relationship with her husband.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," she said on Instagram.

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. "The most challenging one of our marriage."

"But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 had wrapped production at the time of the separation, filming was reportedly underway to capture the fallout.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.