The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Filming Back Underway After Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Split

Bravo is taking some notes from Scandoval following the wild news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation.

TMZ reports that filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 will resume this week to capture the fallout and talking points following the breakup.

The cameras have been dormant since May, with production being deemed complete.

But sometimes, the drama gets too good that it's not as lucrative for the show if the show doesn't have exclusive footage of the aftermath:

Case in point: Vanderpump Rules.

When news of Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed, fans were treated to a whole episode dedicated to the aftermath.

That wouldn't have been possible if the camera crew didn't assemble to film the drama in real time.

Ratings for Vanderpump Rules soared to series highs, and Bravo will be hoping RHOBH gets stronger viewership as a result.

As for how long the cameras will be back up, it hasn't been determined, but we will likely get some reactions from the ladies, and that's about it.

After news of their breakup was reported by People, the pair shared a joint statement rubbishing the report, but they did admit to a rough year.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they said in a joint Instagram message.

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. "The most challenging one of our marriage."

"But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."

"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

Umansky also shared photos that showed them spending July 4th together.

Executive Producer Andy Cohen opened up about filming the aftermath on Monday's SiriusXM Radio Andy.

"Um, what am I gonna say to this?" he said when a listener asked about the reality tv series including the drama.

"What I will say is that I think that, what I think that that you will … Oh God, I'm trying to be so kind of, well no, I don't wanna say…"

"I wanna say that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape, or form; that's all I'll say."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.