Lizzo Denies Wrongdoing Following Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Lawsuit, Says Allegations Are ‘Too Outrageous to Not Be Addressed’

Lizzo is speaking out.

The singer went public with a statement on Wednesday night in response to a lawsuit filed for sexual harassment, workplace hostility, assault, and discrimination by three of her former touring dancers.

Two of the dancers appeared on Prime Video's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," the statement begins.

"My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

"As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do," she continues.

"I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans."

"With passion comes hard work and high standards," the singer, who recently appeared on The Mandalorian, wrote.

"Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never been my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

She wants people to know that she's "not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days."

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not," she affirms.

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world," she adds.

"I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

"I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time," the Grammy Award winner concluded.

News of the lawsuit went public after its filing on Tuesday, with Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez named plaintiffs.

Lizzo's production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and the singer's dance team captain Shirlene Quigley are also named as defendants in the suit.

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls was a big success for Prime Video and secured a speedy Season 2 renewal.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.