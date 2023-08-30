Magnum P.I. & Quantum Leap Get Earlier Timeslots on NBC Fall Schedule

NBC is switching up its fall schedule again; this time, it's good news for fans of Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap Season 2 was initially set to bow in the 9/8c slot, followed by Magnum P.I. Season 5B in the 10/9c slot.

Encores of the One Chicago universe were initially set to be in the lead-off spot on the night, but they have now been shifted to 10/9c.

Quantum Leap will now lead off the night, followed by Magnum P.I., which is a win for both series.

Many broadcast networks have switched things up as we approach the strike-ravaged fall season.

NBC has the closest thing to a typical fall schedule because it has many original scripted offerings on deck.

With the network canceling Magnum P.I. without waiting on data for its final episodes, it's nice to know that the show is getting a decent timeslot.

It was banished to Sundays earlier this year and failed to replicate the success it had on Fridays on CBS.

It will be interesting to see how Quantum Leap (Check out Quantum Leap Season 2 Everything We Know!) holds up with its move to the lead-off spot.

As you'll recall, the rebooted series initially had the 10/9c slot last season.

There's a good chance more people will check out the show this season because of the earlier slot and the lack of offerings on the other networks.

Check out NBC's fall lineup below, including the latest changes.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

8 p.m. Sunday Night Football season kickoff

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

8 pm Sunday Night Football time slot premiere

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

8 pm The Voice Season 24 premiere, Night 1 of 2

10 pm THE IRRATIONAL series premiere

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8 pm The Voice Season 24 premiere, Night 2 of 2

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

10 pm FOUND series premiere

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8 pm Quantum Leap Season 2 premiere

9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 5B premiere

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

9 pm Transplant Season 3 premiere

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

8 pm The Wall season premiere

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.