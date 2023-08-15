Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Grab Your Hankie

Nothing makes a show more tedious than one where relationships lack depth.

Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Episodes 1 and 2 did a great job introducing many characters and teased something romantic between Loretta and Oliver, but it felt odd and awkward.

People are drawn to each other for particular reasons, whether it is shared interests or an identifiable trait that the other person really admires or likes.

Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Episode 3 spent most of its runtime fleshing out the special relationship between Loretta and Oliver and that between Tobert and Mabel.

When Oliver first saw Loretta during her audition, he knew she was special and wanted her in his musical. She appreciated that because no one had ever believed in her as Oliver did.

He went to bat for her with his lead actor, and that meant a lot.

A good turn deserves another, and it was time for Loretta to save Oliver when he felt like he was drowning.

A lot was at risk with this musical if it failed, but it had to be made first before determining its success. Oliver had to impress his producers, and Donna was a tough nut to crack.

If someone thinks plays are weird, wait until they meet musicals. Performers in musicals seem like they are possessed. For those who get it, it's a thrill. For those who don't, it's either boring or comical.

Oliver was known for being loud and extra; he knew that about himself. It did him no favors sticking to that persona because he pigeonholed himself into a specific category, leaving no room for growth.

He needed someone who saw past the flair; that person was Loretta. She identified what made him so special (apart from her feelings for him) and nurtured that.

Oliver: What do I have to do to get people to see what I see? Can you help me?

Loretta: No, I'm afraid not. [Chuckles] What about this one?

Oliver: This one? The Nanny's Lullaby?

Loretta: Oh, what? No. Come on, Oliver that is good.

Oliver: I promised Donna Oliver Putnam, meaning big and loud

Loretta: Yeah, I think we all know that you are more than just loud. What I love about Oliver Putnam's shows is that underneath all the bombast of the chaos and the breeding crabmen, It's just there's a vulnerability. That's what makes Oliver Putnam special ... as a director.

I went from not caring about Loretta and Oliver together as a couple to picking out their ship name. I'm torn between #Loliver and #Oleretta, so let me know which one you think has a better ring.

Martin Short has been giving an outstanding performance since the first season but coupled with Meryl Streep, it was out of this world.

In the unholy trinity with Charles and Mabel, none could match his energy, and sometimes they brought him down to their level.

With Loretta, however, they were two sides of the same coin. Loretta would scream like a child, akin to Oliver, if excited.

Oliver: This is not my best day as a director. That was in 1988 when I got my Tony. Tony was a dog I owned. Yes, I did choose that name to confuse people.

Loretta: I love how all of your stories always end miles from where you start.

I hadn't seen such a well-written duo in a while, and I'd ride to the gates of hell for them.

An obstacle came their way in the form of a new career opportunity for Loretta, but in the end, they found a way forward. Loretta truly believed in Oliver and the showstopper they had sharpened together.

Elsewhere, a closet affair saw Mabel and Tobert (I hate his mother, and I don't even know her. Why, as a parent, paint a bullying target on your kid's back by giving them such a name?) learn more about each other and gain some respect for what the other person does.

The only thing I hope with this storyline is that they don't turn it into a love affair. Mabel and Tobert (yep, it still sounds unnatural) work great as detectives, and with Charles and Oliver otherwise engaged, they would make a great team.

Mabel doesn't need a new love interest every season. I'm still a massive fan of Oscar and Alice as love interests; I don't have the energy to care about someone else.

Tobert (here we go again!) shared his Botswana story, which showed how seriously he took his craft. Mabel didn't need to recount a thousand and one dangerous things she had done, but we know how serious she takes her craft too.

They formed a bond, and I can't wait to see how they navigate this new mystery.

I hope you didn't forget that we had a murder mystery to unpack.

So, the hankie was the only lead Mabel and Charles had. But that felt a little frail. A hankie gift is not something people would really value, especially from someone like Ben Glenroy. Honestly, I couldn't blame anyone who threw theirs away.

Pursuing the hankie lead saw Charles embarrass himself severally, and it was a good thing Oliver or Mabel was not present because they would have roasted the hell out of him.

Charles: Yeah, and ... and what about his hair? Who needs all that hair?

Kimber: And I think we're fine with hair.

Charles: You know what I was just thinking. What if we took all of the hankies that Ben gave us and threw them at all of his feet? That would make a statement. And then I would pick up the hankies later for the quilt.

In the Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Premiere review, I was confident that Howard was the most probable killer, but that assessment has changed.

If there is anything we know about this show, the killer is the least apparent person, and at this juncture, Dickie -- Ben's brother -- takes the lead.

When Ben introduced him, he first called him his manager before revealing Dickie was his brother. Something about their relationship didn't seem right, maybe because they had mixed two relationships.

Working with a family member in a business venture is almost always bad.

Ben didn't treat people the best he could, and no one must have borne the brunt of it more than Ben's brother and manager.

What if, one day, he snapped and decided that he was done?

When he entered Ben's apartment, he was sorry about something. Chances are he felt sorry for his dead brother, but what if he was sorry for something else?

Ben and Kimber might have had a sexual relationship, but that doesn't mean she killed him.

Hanging thoughts

Cliff and Donna's relationship screams emotional incest. It's gross, but I can't stop being entertained by the dynamic.

Meryl Streep is always amazing, but seeing her in action never ceases to amaze me.

I don't miss the trio as much as I thought I would. What does that mean?

Over to you, Arconiacs. what popped into your mind while watching? Share it with us.

