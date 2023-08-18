Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Disney+ Sets Premiere Date for Highly-Anticipated TV Adaptation

It's been a long wait since the series was announced, but we're finally getting the first glimpse of Percy Jackson and the Olympians later this year.

The epic series, based on Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, on Disney+, followed by new episodes weekly.

The series "tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," the logline teases.

"With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The series is headlined by Walker Scobell (who plays Percy Jackson).

The cast also includes Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood).

The cast is also bolstered with notable guest stars Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Megan Mullally (Alecto aka Mrs. Dodds), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus aka Mr. D), and Jay Duplass (Hades).

The cast is rounded out by Glynn Turman (Chiron aka Mr. Brunner), the late Lance Reddick (Zeus), Adam Copeland (Ares), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), and Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue).

Also starring is Jessica Parker Kennedy (Medusa), Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit), Suzanne Cryer (Echidna), Timm Sharp "Gabe Ugliano), and Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus).

Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.

The first two episodes are written by Riordan and Steinberg and directed by James Bobin.

Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group's Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson.

