Shining Vale Season 2 Scares up October Premiere at Starz

Starz will have some horror-comedy on tap this October.

The premium cabler today announced Shining Vale Season 2 will premiere Friday, October 13, 2023.

The episodes will be available at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and on the LIONSGATE+ streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland.

Linearly, episodes will roll out at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, and Dylan Gage.

The cast is rounded out by Emmy Award® nominees Judith Light, Allison Tolman, and Sherilyn Fenn.

"Season two kicks off four months later, when Pat's insurance runs out and she is released from the psychiatric hospital early," the official description teases.

New first-look photos tease the return to Shining Vale, where Pat (Cox) and Terry (Kinnear) Phelps struggle with reconnecting their broken family, mental illness, menopause, and trauma, as their Connecticut home continues to reveal more of its haunted past.

On Shining Vale Season 2, the Phelps must battle their demons both internally… and externally. Something is lurking in the shadows in Shining Vale, and it's more than just Rosemary (Sorvino).

"Pat returns home, determined to pick up the pieces of her broken family, but she quickly finds out her children don't need her, Terry doesn't remember her and to make matters worse, Pat's new neighbor Ruth looks exactly like Rosemary."

"Meanwhile, the house starts to reveal the shocking secrets of its dark past," Starz warns.

"Every mother feels like they live in an insane asylum, but Pat may be right!"

It sounds like an exciting follow-up to Shining Vale Season 1, a huge success story for Starz.

In addition to Shining Vale, the cabler's horror collection of movies will also expand.

The Blackening, The Hills Have Eyes 2, Prey for the Devil, Black Friday, The Craft: Legacy, The Grudge (2020), The Strangers: Prey at Night, and home to the iconic horror films: Scream 4, Leprechaun, Zombieland: Double Tap, the Saw Franchise and many others are set to stream into Halloween season.

We are so ready for the spooky season. Are you?

