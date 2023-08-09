Still Up: Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts Comedy Sets Fall Premiere Date on Apple TV+

While many platforms are running out of scripted content amid the dual Hollywood strikes, it seems like Apple TV+ has a neverending well of programming.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that Still Up, its latest comedy effort, will debut with the first three episodes on Friday, September 22.

New episodes follow weekly, with a new installment every Friday through October 27.

Antonia Thomas on Still Up

The new series is toplined by Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor, Small Axe, Lovesick) and Craig Roberts (Red Oaks, Submarine).

Still Up is an almost romantic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas), who have no secrets except their feelings for each other.

Craig Roberts on Still Up

The cast is rounded out by Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, and Rich Fulcher.

Still Up is co-created & written by Steve Burge (Seekers) and Natalie Walter.

Bryce Hart (Ten Percent) also writes on the series. It is directed by BAFTA Award nominee John Addis (Lucky Break).

Still Up is produced for Apple TV+ by Various Artists Limited, executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger (Twenty Twelve), Emmy award-winning Phil Clarke (I May Destroy You), and series produced by Arabella McGuigan (Brief Encounters).

Antonia Thomas attends Entertainment Weekly's Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Celebration

Thomas is best known to U.S. audiences for her work on The Good Doctor for her portrayal of Dr. Claire Brown.

The actress has done plenty of comedy in the past, including the comedy-superhero-drama Misfits and Netflix's Lovesick.

She's a multi-hyphenate, and we can't wait to see what she brings to Still Up.

Roberts has also done comedy and drama and is probably most well-known stateside for his work on Red Oaks, a Prime Video series that concluded in 2017.

Antonia Thomas attends The Olivier Awards 2019 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall

Apple TV+ has been on a roll of late with its comedy offerings.

Ted Lasso became a cultural phenomenon while Shrinking and Platonic both managed to breakthrough thanks to their compelling storylines.

What are your thoughts on this new series?

Will you check it out?

Hit the comments.

