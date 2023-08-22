Still Up: Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts Comedy

Still Up looks set to be one of the best comedies of the year.

Apple TV+ shared the official trailer for the new comedy series starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts.

Still Up is an almost romantic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas), who have no secrets except their feelings for each other.

Antonia Thomas in the Still Up Trailer

The trailer zeroes Danny and Lisa's bond. They struggle to sleep and bond as they help each other through the night.

Insomnia isn't easy to handle, so having someone on the other end of a phone with you throughout that difficult time must be comforting.

Craig Roberts on Still Up

While Danny and Lisa believe their bond to be platonic, it seems romantic feelings are simmering beneath the surface between them.

The logline does reveal they have no secrets except their feelings for each other, so there's a good chance the eight-part comedy will chart that throughout.

The promo also shows their respective dating journies, and Lisa's boyfriend struggles with the fact that she comes alive when everyone else is asleep.

It's an exciting concept for a comedy series, and we can't wait to see how it all plays out.

Antonia Thomas attends Entertainment Weekly's Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Celebration

Still Up will debut with the first three episodes on Friday, September 22.

New episodes follow weekly, with a new installment every Friday through October 27.

The cast is rounded out by Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, and Rich Fulcher.

Still Up is co-created & written by Steve Burge (Seekers) and Natalie Walter.

Antonia Thomas attends The Olivier Awards 2019 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall

Bryce Hart (Ten Percent) also writes on the series.

It is directed by BAFTA Award nominee John Addis (Lucky Break).

Still Up is produced for Apple TV+ by Various Artists Limited, executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger (Twenty Twelve), Emmy award-winning Phil Clarke (I May Destroy You), and series produced by Arabella McGuigan (Brief Encounters).  

Check out the promo below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

