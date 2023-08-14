Todd & Julie Chrisley's Children to Film New Reality Series While Parents Are in Prison

With Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison for the foreseeable future, their family is plotting a return to the small screen.

People reported Monday that Chase, Savannah, Chloe, Grayson, and "Nanny" Faye Chrisley (Todd's mother) are hard at work on a new series.

The reality TV series is set to follow the family as they pick up the pieces as Todd and Julie settle into prison life.

The project has not yet revealed a title, but we know it's coming from Scout Productions and is billed as a "continuation of their story."

Fans will be able to see the Chrisleys as "they truly are -- just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever," according to the synopsis.

Savannah Chrisley believes the time is right to "share our story."

"We couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives," she told the publication.

"We're so happy to be back."

Rob Eric, Chief Creative Officer of Scout Productions, said in a statement that "collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much-anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling."

"They're ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story," he added.

Todd and Julie Chrisley's family has been on TV screens since 2014 with the debut of Chrisley Knows Best.

The popularity of the USA Network series paved the way for Growing Up Chrisley and several more projects.

Todd and Julie were both found guilty on counts of tax evasion and wire fraud and went to prison in January.

Just when it seemed like the family's time on TV was over, it seems like producers are itching to capture the fallout of the prison sentences.

It's hard to imagine Todd or Julie being involved in the new series in any capacity, but there is always the possibility.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.