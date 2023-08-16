Todd Chrisley "Thrilled and Happy" Family Landed Reality Series Following Chrisley Knows Best Cancellation

Todd Chrisley will be missing from reality TV for the foreseeable future.

That much we've known ever since he and his wife Julie were sent to prison in January

News broke this week that the husband and wife's kids would return to screens in the near future with an exciting new series.

Todd's attorney, Jay Surgent, told TMZ that the Chrisley Knows Best alum is "thrilled and happy" that the family is moving forward with the project.

He “hopes it will depict the devastation his family has been facing since he and [his wife] Julie were sent to prison at the beginning of this year.”

Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud last year and began their sentences in January.

Todd is serving 12 years, while Julie is serving seven. According to reports, they both filed for appeals in July.

The new series, which doesn't yet have a network attached, is described as a "continuation of their story."

Fans will be able to see the family as "they truly are -- just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever," according to the synopsis.

Savannah Chrisley said in a statement that it's about time for the family to "share our story."

"We couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives," explained to People earlier this week.

"We're so happy to be back."

The Chrisley family has been popular on reality TV since their USA Network show launched in 2014.

They went on to star in spinoffs, and now, it seems like the new series will be on a different platform.

Had USA Network been interested in a show about the family, they probably wouldn't have canceled the original.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.