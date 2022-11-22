Todd and Julie Chrisley: Chrisley Knows Best Stars Sentenced to Multiple Years in Prison on Federal Fraud and Tax Evasion Charges

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have both been sentenced to multiple years in federal prison after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to seven years, reports WSB-TV in Atlanta.

The couple were convicted earlier this year, with prosecutors alleging they used falsified documents to get $30 million in bank loans, and defaulted more than $20 million debt when Todd declared bankruptcy in 2012.

They were also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion.

Julie was convicted on separate charges of wire fraud and obstruction of justice as well.

Prosecutors revealed that Todd and Julie submitted fake documents when applying for loans and concealed income to avoid paying taxes.

News broke earlier this week that their accountant Peter Tarantino had also been sentenced to three years in prison.

“Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors and evading taxes at every corner,” the prosecutors wrote.

“Their ’empire’ was built upon the backs of defrauded community banks that collapsed while Todd Chrisley used the stolen money to fly to Los Angeles for bi-weekly haircuts.”

Todd's defense lawyer, Bruce Morris, had wanted a more lenient sentence, saying that the tax issues have since been resolved and that many people will be out of pocket because they will lose income from not working on his projects.

Chrisley Knows Best is a successful USA Network reality series. Some episodes for a tenth season have been shot, and Deadline has revealed that the show has been canceled.

Also not returning is the spin-off Growing Up Chrisley, which followed the couple's kids Chase and Savannah.

It's unclear whether any of the produced episodes of either series will see the light of day.

According to Variety, the defense used letters of support from family friends, including one from Lee White, the Chrisleys' agent.

“This is the perfect example of who they truly are as Christians,” White wrote, revealing the Chrisleys helped his wife get treatment for cancer.

“The version of Todd and Julie that was painted by the prosecution is totally antithetical to the people that we know and love… Simply put, the world is a better place because of the selflessness and love that they show to anyone that comes into their lives."

"This is the Todd and Julie Chrisley that I know. We need more role models in our communities like this, not less.”

