Ts Madison Ate That: WOW Presents Original Series Gets a Trailer and Premiere Date

Ts Madison will be back on screens very soon.

TV Fanatic can exclusively reveal that Ts Madison Ate That will receive its premiere on WOW Presents on Monday, September 11, 2023.

"In this hilarious original series, the TV personality Ts Madison tries snacks from all over the world," the logline teases.

"Madison opens mystery boxes filled to the brim with viral food."

She must sample them and decide if she likes it - "She ATE" - or doesn't like it - "She HATE".

From British delicacy, rhubarb, and custard boiled sweets, to mouth-puckering sour pickle balls, Madison holds nothing back. Go on and take a bite - 'cause TS MADISON ATE THAT.

The official promo is brimming with comedy as Madison reacts to the contents of the boxes, what she thinks of the food, and so much more.

Taste-testing food can be fun... until you get something you think is horrible.

Armed with an infectious laugh, there's plenty to look forward to based on the first promo alone.

Another exciting element of the series is that there will be some special guests along for the ride, and it's clear they have very different tastebuds than Madison.

The RuPaul's Drag Race race judge has proven to be one of the funniest reality TV personalities out there, and we can't wait to see what's in store when the series premieres.

WOW Presents Plus is the owned and operated streamer from World of Wonder (the producer's behind the international Drag Race franchise).

Check out the official trailer below.

What are your thoughts on it?

Will you be checking out the show when it premieres next month?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.