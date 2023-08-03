TV Ratings: Big Brother's Multiverse of Madness Draws Strong Numbers

Big Brother finally made its return to TV screens Wednesday night, and as expected, the numbers were strong.

The 90-minute premiere had 3.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo, easily dominating the competition on the broadcast networks.

With a later-than-usual premiere due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the reality TV hit was down slightly vs. its July 2022 premiere.

The true test will be whether fans will connect with the multiverse-themed twist that seems a bit too confusing to follow.

Big Brother continues Sunday at 10 p.m. -- an incredibly late slot for the show.

But we'll see how the numbers hold up when they come out on Monday.

The series will be on the air through November this year, helping to bolster CBS' reality-heavy fall schedule.

Over on ABC, Judge Steve Harvey (2.8 million/0.3 rating) and The Wonder Years (1.5 million/0.2 rating) each picked up some steam for the network.

FOX's Masterchef (1.9 million/0.3 rating) was steady as a rock, but Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars (1.4 million/0.2 rating) came down slightly.

NBC's LA Fire and Rescue (2.4 million/0.2 rating) remained a non-event.

The docuseries was expected to reach a bigger audience, but the show isn't catching on as NBC hoped.

The CW's Nancy Drew (0.4 million/0.0 rating) and Riverdale (0.2 million/0.0 rating).

Yes, the two teen dramas are limping to the finish line.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.