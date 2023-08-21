Upload Season 3: First Look, Plot Details, and Premiere Date Revealed

Well, this is some exciting TV news.

Prime Video has announced Upload Season 3 will finally premiere Friday, October 20, 2023.

In a shift from the rollout strategy the first two seasons used, two episodes will be available weekly.

That means you'll have to wait a month longer if you plan on binging, but seriously, more shows should adopt the weekly strategy.

The binge is good at the time, but then the conversation is over in one fell swoop.

There's plenty of fun in store for fans of the hit comedy series.

"On Upload Season Three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives," the logline teases.

"Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan's head explodes?"

"Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid's not about to let this second chance at love slip away," Prime Video adds.

"Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship."

"And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone."

The synopsis sounds compelling, and the first-look photos are super exciting.

The series was created by Greg Daniels, who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein.

Upload stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.

Unfortunately, a promo has not been released, but it should be on the agenda for the coming weeks as the promotional train ramps up.

What are your thoughts on the first plot details and photos?

Are you excited about the shift in rollout strategy?

Hit the comments.

Don't forget to catch up on the first two seasons, airing exclusively on Prime Video.

