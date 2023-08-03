Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 17

at .

How did Betty get the idea to publish her book?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17, she turned to her friends after a surprising epiphany.

Dinner & A Show - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17

Meanwhile, Veronica, Kevin, and Clay hosted Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy.

Elsewhere, Archie's attempt to take his poetry to the next level did not go as expected.

Watch Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17 Quotes

Jughead Jones, do you have a thing for sexy teen witches?

Veronica

Josie: You know how skittish studio executives can be.
Veronica: Unfortunately, all too well. I’ve dealt with my fair share. They’re fear-driven creatures.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17 Photos

Dinner & A Show - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17
Josie Returns! - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Season 7
  3. Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17
  4. Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 17