Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 17

How did Betty get the idea to publish her book?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 17, she turned to her friends after a surprising epiphany.

Meanwhile, Veronica, Kevin, and Clay hosted Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy.

Elsewhere, Archie's attempt to take his poetry to the next level did not go as expected.

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.