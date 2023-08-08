Welcome to Plathville Season 5 Trailer Teases the Most Insane Arguments Yet

Welcome to Plathville? More like Welcome to Dramaville!

On the heels of the dramatic Sister Wives Season 18 trailer, the TLC editing department has pulled off the impossible.

The Welcome to Plathville Season 5 trailer is here, and it promises to be just as dramatic.

Before we dig into the good stuff, we can reveal that the new episodes will debut Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

That's right, folks. We'll check back in with one of TV's most divided families in precisely four weeks.

Truthfully, we need some time to decompress following the official promo, so maybe that's a good thing.

It's unbelievable how tame the reality TV series was back when it premiered in 2019.

Former husband and wife Kim and Barry announced their separation over a year ago, and it doesn't look like there's a road back together for the pair.

The trailer showcases Kim back on the dating scene for the first time in over two decades, and it looks like things are going well for her.

"Would you call me your girlfriend?" she asks a mystery man on a date.

His response?

"Definitely."

All right, then. As for Barry, he's laser-focused on working out after his marriage imploding.

"Working out, that's my new hobby," Barry says as he -- you guessed it -- works out.

"The blood flows in, and everything gets bigger."

Unfortunately, his relationship with his daughter Moriah doesn't appear to be in a good place.

Moriah is seen with a tattoo saying "REBEL."

"So you're rebelling against everything that our enemy has planned against you?" Barry wonders to his daughter.

"That sums it up!" she retorts.

But it seems there's something beneath the surface Moriah's been hiding from her family.

"This is gonna come as a shock, but…" she tells her father in another scene, but we don't get any context about what the heck's about to go down.

If Kim and Barry's relationship woes weren't enough, it looks like things aren't much better for Ethan and Olivia.

Olivia appears to be on the outs with the Plaths, and her beef with them is also tarnishing Ethan's relationship with his family.

"The family is falling apart," Ethan declares. "And it's a big old mess."

What the heck, right? We've barely scratched the surface because this new Welcome to Plathville promo is wild.

Check it out below, and don't forget to hit the comments with your thoughts!

Buckle up! #WelcomeToPlathville is coming back for a brand new season and bringing a whole rollercoaster of emotions. Don’t miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 5 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/svCiPs0X1a — TLC Network (@TLC) August 8, 2023

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.