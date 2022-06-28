Welcome to Plathville's Kim and Barry Plath Announce End of Marriage

It's the end of the line for Kim and Barry Plath.

The Welcome to Plathville stars shared a statement to People on Tuesday, revealing that they are parting ways after 24 years of marriage.

"After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage," the pair shared in the joint statement.

"While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us."

"We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

The pair have appeared on the TLC reality series about their family since 2019.

If you watch Welcome to Plathville online, you know the reality series has caught up to the point in which their marriage is on the rocks.

An episode that aired earlier this month found the pair revealing they had separated.

“I never thought it would be like this,” Kim said on an episode.

“It’s just a time of a lot of change right now, and I’m not sure exactly what that’s going to look like.”

In a new clip for Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 7, airing tonight at 9/8c, Barry opens up about his thoughts.

“I can’t help but feel a little betrayed,” Barry says in the clip, also shared exclusively by People.

“One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy.”

“I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped.

“I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I’m still an optimist hoping that she’ll change.”

We also get to see Barry open up about his thoughts on Kim wanting to be apart from him.

“I have my days where I feel like a man of sorrows,” he says.

“I also have questions like, what’s running the show behind why you’re doing what you’re doing? I kind of value, after 24 years you don’t just go and throw things away.”

“I just feel like I’ve been hurt too much,” Kim says.

Barry did think couples counseling would be a good thing to move forward, but Kim admits that she feels "like it's past that."

“He’s, if anything, saying that it’s selfish for me to want to be in a healthy marriage as if I don’t have the right to be happy or the right to be in a healthy marriage, as if I don’t matter — which is why we are where we are,” Kim said of her wants for the marriage.

Welcome to Plathville follows the family, even though many of them keep their distance from their parents.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.