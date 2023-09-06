American Horror Story: Delicate Trailer Spins a Web of Horror for Emma Roberts

American Horror Story looks to be returning to its roots in the official trailer for American Horror Story Season 12, subtitled "Delicate."

In addition to teasing the story, we also have confirmation about who's in the cast.

Aside from Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevigne, FX has kept us in the dark about the rest of the cast.

In conjunction with the trailer reveal, the cabler confirmed that Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez were also a part of the cast.

Czuchry's involvement was heavily rumored earlier this year when it was revealed The Resident had been canceled.

The other names are exciting because the series really does manage to pick the best cast.

We'll admit: We were skeptical when Kardashian was announced to be on the cast because this was her first serious role.

The good news? She fits into the AHS-verse like a glove and looks set to deliver a standout performance.

American Horror Story: Delicate follows an actress named Anna, who, after three failed attempts at IVF, is trying to live in the moment.

That is until the buzz around her new movie grows, and she thinks something -- or someone -- could be targeting her.

Halley Feiffer will be writing/showrunning the season, which will be based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition.

Described as "the feminist update to Rosemary's Baby we all needed," the novel tells the story of a woman who "becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens."

FX has dropped plenty of promos for the upcoming season, but this is the first taste of the story.

American Horror Story Season 11 was a return to form, and if the first trailer is any indication, the show's comeback will continue.

We never thought we'd be saying that, but here goes.

Check out the promo below.

Catch the new episodes when they debut on Wednesday, September 20, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.