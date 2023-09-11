Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 9-11-23: Will Vivian Get Her Hands on Victor's Fortune?

Vivian Alamain is back!

Not only has she crashed Victor's memorial, but she's issued a shocking proclamation: she is his legal widow and rightful heir.

Vivian's entrance brings more questions than answers and kicks off an epic adventure on Days of Our Lives during the week of 9-11-23.

Vivian has always been a brilliant, classy villain. Besides Kate, she's probably the only one with the intelligence and ability to conduct herself in a way that makes her equal to the late Kirikais patriarch.

Her latest proclamation will devastate Maggie if she gets away with it. And while Victor's loved ones aren't about to let her subvert his final wishes, Vivian won't give up easily either, so this will be a decisive, dramatic battle.

The setup is ridiculous. Only in Salem can a man like Victor withdraw his will over the phone without giving his lawyer instructions on what to replace it with.

Still, if viewers are willing to suspend their disbelief, this story will be entertaining and emotional!

It keeps Victor's memory alive as his heirs race to stop Vivian's manipulations and ensure Maggie is taken care of. In addition, it may lead to answers about where Victor was going when his plane went down.

The Kiriakises should also question why and how the plane crashed. Victor's death immediately after withdrawing his will is too convenient to be coincidental, especially since he hadn't notified Justin—the executor of his estate—about the change.

Is it possible that Vivian or someone in her employ sabotaged Victor's plane? Conversely, was Victor's request to withdraw his will genuine, or did someone fake his voice on the phone after his death?

The Kiriakises will have to investigate Victor's last moves to eliminate Vivian, who will not be easily dissuaded from her goal.

This epic adventure could involve Sonny, Alex, Brady, or others of the younger generation as they set off to retrace Victor's movements. At the same time, veterans like Justin can explore legal options or offer Maggie support.

Meanwhile, John has a surprise for his recently discovered father, Theresa reunites with her family, Sarah recovers in the hospital, and more. Please scroll down to check out the complete list of spoilers.

Sarah's life is in jeopardy after delivering her baby.

After delivery, Sarah developed chills and passed out. Is she suffering from a post-partum infection or something more serious?

She mumbled that she had to tell Xander something as she lost consciousness so that she could confess the truth in a state of delirium. However, Xander may not believe her, thinking she's confused between now and when she delivered Mackenzie.

Let's hope mother and baby are both fine so we can move on with this story!

Justin vows to get to the bottom of Vivian's assertions.

Justin will probably initially turn to the legal system, but that won't work.

Vivian works outside the law, using questionable methods to get what she wants, and has probably covered her legal bases before starting this.

It'll be essential to support Maggie through this ordeal so that Vivian's manipulations don't trigger her desire to drink, especially with Victor gone and Sarah's life in jeopardy.

Theresa reunites with Stephanie and Kayla.

Theresa's return to Salem hasn't gone nearly as smoothly as planned.

Brady's completely rejected her, going as far as claiming she's Kristen 2.0, and her only move has been to ask Alex on a date.

But we may see another side to Theresa as she reunites with her family. I've long thought she and Stephanie should be close—but do the writers agree?

Chanel grapples with her conflicting romantic feelings

Yawn. Chanel again has to choose between Johnny and a woman.

This love triangle trope is entirely played out. It's bad enough that it keeps happening to Johnny, but how many times should he wait for the same woman to agree to date him?

Fortunately, spoilers suggest that Chanel will at last choose Johnny, at least for now.

Shawn and Belle have a public fight.

Shawn decided to drink again after Victor's funeral. (Side note: Can the Brady Pub please hire full-time help so that alcoholics can no longer wander behind the bar to help themselves to booze?)

And Belle already triggered his jealousy by comforting Philip after his eulogy.

This is a recipe for disaster, and it's not hard to see where this story is headed. How many times is Belle going to cheat on Shawn with Philip?

John and Marlena have a surprise for the Mystery Man.

These scenes will be fun, but they'll also be Dick Van Dyke's last appearance, at least for now.

The legendary actor said that he filmed four episodes, and this is the fourth one. So it seems he will disappear after being invited to live with John.

That seems pointless. But still, it'll be nice to have this family moment, especially since Paul returns to meet his grandfather.

Maggie and Julie feud with Vivian.

Ooh, bring it on!

If anyone can go head-to-head with Vivian and emerge victorious, it's Julie, and Maggie has plenty of reason to hate Vivian and a tough side no one ever expects.

These scenes should be fun, though the story won't be resolved that easily.

Gwen's revelation throws Leo off.

Has Gwen been playing dumb all this time? Is she aware that Dimitri is gay and only married her for his inheritance?

That would be a great twist, especially if she demands a money cut in exchange for remaining in the marriage.

But can her friendship with Leo survive his affair with her husband-in-name-only?

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics!

