EVIL Season 4: Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Since its premiere in 2019, EVIL has consistently delivered thrills, chills, and everything in between.

There's no show on TV quite like it, and that's why we at TV Fanatic are anxiously anticipating what comes next on EVIL Season 4.

Below, we've rounded up everything there is to know. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay in the loop.

EVIL Season 4 Renewal Status

Paramount+ officially picked up EVIL Season 4 back in July 2022.

"Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service," said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ original scripted series, at the time.

"We couldn't be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life."

So, there we have it: EVIL Season 4 is definitely happening. We can't wait to see what Robert and Michelle King think up for the next season.

How Many Episodes Will Be on EVIL Season 4?

Paramount+ picked up ten new episodes of the psychological thriller, which is on par with EVIL Season 3.

Shows like EVIL deliver far more nuanced plots with fewer episodes to eliminate the filler.

With the move to Paramount+ from CBS, the series has been getting shorter episode orders, which is exciting for the fans.

Unfortunately, we may not see all ten episodes ordered for EVIL Season 4.

Did the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes Affect EVIL Season 4?

The series managed to film most of the season before the WGA strike started, but it was shut down in May 2023, with some episodes incomplete.

Deadline reported that picketers were at the show's set earlier in the strike, but the outlet claims that filming will not resume.

We're getting fewer episodes than ever, but the reason is reportedly due to a cast member dealing with an urgent family matter.

As a result, their availability to finish filming the season meant that the streaming service made the call to wrap filming early.

There's no telling how this will affect the planned trajectory of the season, but it's possible the show could end on a cliffhanger to keep viewers watching the following season.

It will make for a considerably different vibe, but there's a good chance it won't affect the show's future.

EVIL Season 4 Cast: Who's In?

Mike Colter, Katie Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp star in the series.

All are expected to be a part of EVIL Season 4 in some capacity, but given the nature of the show, there's no telling whether all of their characters will survive the season.

The characters are quite literally dealing with demons and other supernatural forces, so there's always that chance that someone could be caught in the crossfire.

Obviously, it would be unfortunate to lose any of the characters because the show has delivered plenty of twists and turns throughout its three-season run.

EVIL also manages to snag impressive guest stars because of the many procedural elements on the show, so we'll have to stay tuned to find out who will join the remarkable series regulars.

EVIL Season 4 Plot: What's About to Go Down?

After what happened to Andy on EVIL Season 3, there's plenty to be excited about on EVIL Season 4.

We know something nefarious happened while Leland trapped him, and there will need to be some payoff as we delve into the next season.

Kristen has struggled to keep her family safe in the face of EVIL, so we should see a drastically different side to her depending on how Andy's predicament shows itself next season.

There have been questions about whether Andy is dead, possessed, or just brainwashed, so all we can do is hold out hope for a miracle.

EVIL Season 4: When Will it Premiere?

Paramount+ has yet to confirm when EVIL Season 4 will premiere, but thanks to the knowledge that filming wrapped earlier this year, there's a good chance it will be on the air by the end of the year.

Then again, maybe the streaming service will hold it back until 2024 to spread out what content it has in the can.

The strikes will not be over until a fair deal is reached for the writers and actors, and these services will want to have enough content to air.

EVIL Season 4: Has a Trailer Been Released?

No footage for EVIL Season 4 has been revealed, but we will keep you updated if that changes.

Has EVIL Been Renewed for Season 5?

Paramount+ typically renews series as they air, so we shouldn't expect a renewal decision for EVIL until the next season is underway.

Where Can I Watch EVIL?

EVIL started as a CBS original, but the show was moved to Paramount+.

While the series is a streaming exclusive, DVDs and Blu-rays of the first three seasons have been released so that you can watch it via home media.

