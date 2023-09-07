Goosebumps: First Look and Premiere Date for Disney+ & Hulu Reboot

The Goosebumps franchise is staging a comeback right in time for the spooky season.

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series, is set to debut across both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13.

From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop as part of Disney+'s "Hallowstream" and Hulu's "Huluween" celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.

The first two episodes will air on Freeform on October 13 as part of its "31 Nights of Halloween" programming.

The remaining episodes will be streaming exclusively, so you'll have to sign up for one of the services to watch if you want more Goosebumps.

"R.L. Stine's 'Goosebumps' franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages," said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, in a statement.

"We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation."

As for what's about to go down, here's the official synopsis:

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past.

Goosebumps stars Justin Long (Barbarian) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl) and Will Price (The Equalizer).

Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets) and Rob Letterman (Pokémon Detective Pikachu) developed the series and serve as executive producers.

Additional EPs include Hilary Winston (Community), Neal H. Moritz (Fast & Furious" franchise), Scholastic Entertainment's Iole Lucchese (Clifford the Big Red Dog), and Pavun Shetty (The Boys).

Conor Welch (Platonic), Scholastic Entertainment's Caitlin Friedman (Stillwater), Erin O'Malley (New Girl), and Kevin Murphy (Desperate Housewives) are also EPs.

James Eagan (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) and Nick Adams (BoJack Horseman) serve as co-executive producers.

Check out the first promo below.

