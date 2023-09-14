Goosebumps: Justin Long is Possessed in Spooky Trailer for Disney+ & Hulu Reboot

Justin Long has had an excellent variety of roles throughout his career.

He's been in horrors, comedies, and everything in between.

The actor plays Nathan Bratt on the Disney+/Hulu reboot of Goosebumps.

In the first trailer, Nathan finds himself possessed by a spirit that may or may not be tied to the overarching mystery of the new series.

We love a good mystery!

"Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past," the logline teases.

In addition to Long Goosebumps also stars Rachael Harris (Lucifer), alongside Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl), and Will Price (The Equalizer).

Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets) and Rob Letterman (Pokémon Detective Pikachu) developed the series and serve as executive producers.

Additional EPs include Hilary Winston (Community), Neal H. Moritz (Fast & Furious" franchise), Scholastic Entertainment's Iole Lucchese (Clifford the Big Red Dog), and Pavun Shetty (The Boys).

Conor Welch (Platonic), Scholastic Entertainment's Caitlin Friedman (Stillwater), Erin O'Malley (New Girl), and Kevin Murphy (Desperate Housewives) are also EPs.

James Eagan (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) and Nick Adams (BoJack Horseman) are co-executive producers.

"R.L. Stine's 'Goosebumps' franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages," said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, in a statement earlier this month.

"We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation."

The chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series will debut across Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13.

Five episodes will be available on day one to help fans get their Halloween binge.

Check out the promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.