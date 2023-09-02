How I Met Your Father Canceled at Hulu

Well, this sucks.

Hulu has canceled How I Met Your Father after two seasons.

The news broke Friday night, just months after the conclusion of the sophomore season.

The controversial decision means we'll be left on a cliffhanger because the show never got close to unmasking the identity of Sophie's baby daddy.

The series hinted at it with the second season's conclusion, with Sophie moving on with Jesse.

However, there were more key players in the mix, and there was the potential the show could pull the rug from under us to switch things up entirely.

How I Met Your Father picked up eight years after the events of How I Met Your Mother, taking us into a new circle of friends headlined by Hilary Duff.

The cast was rounded out by Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma.

Jim Cattrall played the aged-up version of Sophie in narration and some appearances on-screen.

News of the cancellation is undoubtedly a shocker because How I Met Your Father was thought to be a big hit for the streaming service.

The first season kicked off in January 2022 to mediocre reviews, but Hulu rewarded it with a 20-episode pickup for Season 2, citing a solid response.

That kind of pickup is unheard of by streaming standards and felt more akin to a pickup for the original series when it aired on CBS.

As a result, the creatives were likely led to believe the show was resonating and didn't consider wrapping up the storylines.

How I Met Your Mother co-creator and sequel EP Craig Thomas took to social media to react to the cancellation on Friday night,

"Thanks to the wonderful cast and crew who worked so hard on #HIMYF," Thomas wrote, acknowledging, "sometimes this is how it goes in this crazy business."

"I will miss the feeling, even from afar, of a bunch of #HIMYM production all-stars continuing to make stuff together," he added, "which always made my heart feel full!

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

