Lessons in Chemistry: Brie Larson Trades Science for Cooking in Apple TV+ Drama Trailer

Brie Larson has delivered countless phenomenal performances throughout her career, but something tells us we're getting her finest work on Lessons in Chemistry.

Apple TV+ shared the official trailer for the highly-anticipated limited series on Thursday morning, showing Larson as Elizabeth Zott.

Zott is a scientist whose life is upended when, on the cusp of discovering something great, a patriarchal society puts her career on hold.

You can tell from the official trailer that this has a profound effect on Elizabeth because the first half focuses on her trying to make a significant breakthrough.

Hearing that everything you've worked for is being taken away from you must be one of the worst feelings in the world, and just when Elizabeth is trying to bounce back following the controversial decision, she gets quite the offer.

She's offered the job as a host of a TV cooking show, and while she's apprehensive at first, she realizes it's a platform to teach a nation of overlooked housewives.

Elizabeth's new career wins her a legion of supporters, but it also leads to some controversy as many people believe she isn't using her platform the way it should be used.

It's a striking story that we can't wait to see on-screen when the episodes begin rolling out on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Two episodes will be available on the premiere date, followed by one a week until the season finale on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick, Outer Range), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation), and Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant, The Offer).

The cast is rounded out by Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory, The Dropout), Patrick Walker (Gaslit, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), and Thomas Mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl).

Lessons in Chemistry is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios.

Seven-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America) serves as showrunner.

Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich) executive produces alongside Larson, and Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman executive produce for Aggregate Films.

Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Looking for Alaska) serves as director and executive producer of the first two episodes.

Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

Check out the promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.