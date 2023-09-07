Love Is Blind Unveils Shocking Season 5 Trailer

Netflix's Love Is Blind returns later this month with another group of singles searching for love.

It's hard for the series to keep delivering new reasons to watch, but the official trailer for Love Is Blind Season 5 is a shocking display of drama, romance, and betrayal.

As has been the case with previous seasons, the singles meet before living together, getting married, and starting their lives together.

It's a format that has courted plenty of controversies, and a new one arises in the form of a contestant's family wondering why a 30-year-old woman is interested in a 24-year-old.

"I was just curious what someone 30 [years old] would be interested in a 24-year-old," a relative wonders, leading to the following response from another:

"It's phony."

Shot. Fired.

While we don't know much about the context of the relationship between the contestant's love interest and the family members, we're excited to find out what happens next.

Here is the rollout plan for the reality TV hit's next season:

- Week 1 (Friday, September 22): Eps 1-4

- Week 2 (Friday, September 29): Eps 5-7

- Week 3 (Friday, October 6): Eps 8-9

- Week 4 (Friday, October 13): Ep 10

"The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love," the logline teases.

"As the experiment continues to expand, each participant's individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key — whether they find love outwardly or within."

"In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before," Netflix adds.

"Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they'd left behind?"

Check out the promo below.

