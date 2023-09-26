Magnum P.I. Trailer Teases the Action, Romance, and Bombshells in Final Episodes

Every so often, a TV show arrives on the scene that gets everything right.

Knowing Magnum P.I. was a reboot put it at a disadvantage in the minds of many viewers, but the series managed to defy the odds and win a legion of fans along the way.

With just ten episodes remaining, NBC has dropped a trailer for the final episodes of Magnum P.I. Season 5, which will conclude the series.

The footage includes the show's signature swagger, team-ups, and romance.

The trailer comes on the heels of a promo that hinted Magnum and Higgins could be expecting a child when the show returns next month.

As expected, the clip doesn't give a definite answer.

Instead, we're left wondering what the future holds for Miggy and whether they'll welcome their first child into the world together.

NBC canceled Magnum P.I. earlier this year after five seasons, despite all signs pointing to another renewal for the series.

As you'll recall, NBC saved Magnum P.I. after CBS canceled it, leading us to believe it would have a long life on the network.

Beyond the promo, NBC hasn't shared many details about what we can expect.

Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.

"A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business," the network teases.

"With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!"

Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang star.

Check out the promo below.

While there's a high chance the series will be over after the next ten episodes, the passionate fans who helped save the show in the first place are trying to get the show another shot at life.

Freevee recently added the first four seasons to its free, ad-supported streaming service, so there's a chance new episodes could materialize there.

Freevee has been known to save shows in the past, so they'd be the natural fit.

We'll be waiting on tenterhooks, wondering how this series will end.

What are your thoughts on the new trailer?

Are you ready for the conclusion?

Remember, you can watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

The series returns to NBC on Wednesdays, beginning October 4, 2023, at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.