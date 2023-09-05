NCIS: Sydney Scores CBS Premiere Date

With the NCIS franchise dormant due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, CBS is calling in an assist from Australia.

The network announced Tuesday that it will take fans down under with the debut of NCIS: Sydney.

While the series was announced for Australian audiences earlier this year, there was no telling whether it would get a stateside home.

Thankfully, U.S. fans can watch the latest chapter in the iconic franchise beginning Monday, November 13, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

"With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet," the official synopsis for the new procedural teases.

NCIS: Sydney marks the fifth series in the popular global NCIS franchise, which includes NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i, both picked up for their 21st and third seasons, respectively.

NCIS: Los Angeles recently wrapped its 14-year run, and NCIS: New Orleans ended in 2021.

NCIS: Sydney was originally developed for Network 10 and Paramount+ in Australia.

The series will premiere on Paramount+ Australia on Friday, November 10, with additional Paramount+ international markets to follow at a later date.

"NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we're thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"With the addition of NCIS: SYDNEY, our studio and Network footprint continues to grow in this fascinating world that has been a proven winner with viewers on both linear and streaming platforms."

"Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades."

The series stars Olivia Swann (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The River Wild) as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance (Without Remorse, The Vampire Diaries) as her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey.

They are joined by Sean Sagar (The Covenant, Mea Culpa) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin) as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper, and Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution) as AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson.

The cast is rounded out by William McInnes (The Newsreader, Total Control) as AFP forensic pathologist Dr Roy Penrose.

NCIS: Sydney is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The series is created by Morgan O'Neill (Les Norton), who also serves as executive producer alongside Endemol Shine Australia's Sara Richardson (RFDS) and Sue Seeary (Ten Pound Poms).

