NCIS: Sydney Trailer Teases Action and a Dynamic New Team as Iconic Franchise Relocates to Australia

Just when we thought we wouldn't have any NCIS content on the CBS fall schedule, the network called in an assist from NCIS: Sydney.

And now, we have our first look.

CBS dropped the official trailer for NCIS: Sydney Season 1 on Wednesday, and the series certainly capitalizes on its new setting.

It's hard to believe it's taken this long to get an international iteration of the franchise off the ground, but we'll get it on Mondays this fall when NCIS: Sydney debuts in the 10 p.m. ET timeslot.

Off the bat, the series does have the action and teamwork that made its predecessors massive success stories.

"With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet," the official synopsis for the new procedural teases.

The series stars Olivia Swann (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The River Wild) as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance (Without Remorse, The Vampire Diaries) as her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey.

They are joined by Sean Sagar (The Covenant, Mea Culpa) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin) as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper, and Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution) as AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson.

The cast is rounded out by William McInnes (The Newsreader, Total Control) as AFP forensic pathologist Dr Roy Penrose.

The series is created by Morgan O'Neill (Les Norton), who also serves as executive producer alongside Endemol Shine Australia's Sara Richardson (RFDS) and Sue Seeary (Ten Pound Poms).

NCIS: Sydney landed a formal series order earlier this year, but there was no telling whether it would be available stateside.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes showing no resolution, CBS picked up the show to air just days after its premiere in Australia.

"NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we're thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"With the addition of NCIS: SYDNEY, our studio and Network footprint continues to grow in this fascinating world that has been a proven winner with viewers on both linear and streaming platforms."

"Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades."

Check out the promo below.

