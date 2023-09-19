Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Sitzprobe

This changes EVERYTHING!

Every season has its turning point.

Only Murders in the Building has always had certain episodes that change everything, and Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Episode 8 was one such episode.

The cold open teased Loretta's elimination from the suspect pool, but everything that transpired in that short time changed our notions about her.

Suddenly, some things that never made sense about her life became clear. Her hate for Ben Glenroy finally made sense when she revealed that she was a mother and had given up her child for adoption.

This wasn't a shocking revelation for me because one of our readers had pointed out that it might be a possibility on the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 5 review, but even if they thought Ben was Loretta's child, it was close.

As a reader, you also have a unique insight into the show, which makes it interesting for everyone who comes across your comment, so never hesitate to drop one at the end of the review. It enriches everyone's viewing experience.

While that idea was at the back of my mind, some things didn't quite add up about Ben and Loretta's relationship. She hated him passionately, and if he was her son, it would have been almost impossible for her to carry that much hate for her son in her heart.

Learning that Dickie was her biological child filled in that gap. It explained she hated Ben because he mistreated her son.

Through the scrapbook, she kept keeping up with her son's life. She couldn't know much about the relationship between the brothers, and the reality was shocking: they were in the same production.

She witnessed how Ben used Dickie like a doormat, which must have been unpleasant.

Her hatred for Ben became exceptionally pronounced when her guilt was factored in. He would have never found himself in that situation if she hadn't given him up.

As she wrestled with her feelings about her son, whom she had come to know for several months and wanted to introduce herself, her attention was called to Death Razzle's first official practice with everything included.

D-day drew closer with every passing moment as Oliver Putnam's work neared being showcased on Broadway, marking his realization of a long-time dream. He had a lot riding on this, his health included.

I'm unsure what the rules are in theatre, but dating a coworker is a recipe for disaster. Like most places, if one thing goes wrong, you risk ruining an entire production over something that could have been avoided.

It becomes infinitely worse when you're the director, dating the lead actor, and the actor has secrets.

Suspicions about Dickie's involvement in Ben's murder boiled over when the stalker was declared innocent, sending Detective Williams on another hunt.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph was perfectly cast as Detective Williams because she can command respect and attention with her voice.

She is ideally suited to play bosses because even on The Idol, Destiny was quite similar in mannerisms. She can also deliver comedy with great timing, which is needed in a show like Only Murders in the Building and many others.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 7 scrutinized Dickie's motive to kill Ben, and eventually, he emerged as the top contender.

This episode diverged away from him and focused on Loretta. We had ruled out Loretta as the killer, and even after the events of this episode, I'm not convinced she is the killer.

I did it! I killed Ben. Put poison in his disgusting protein drink before he went on stage opening night. And then I let him drink it. He showed up at the party, and I pushed him down the elevator shaft. Loretta Permalink: I did it! I killed Ben. Put poison in his disgusting protein drink before he went on stage...

Permalink: I did it! I killed Ben. Put poison in his disgusting protein drink before he went on stage...

For starters, she was just an actor whose access to the rooms in the theatre was limited. It needed someone with authority to get to the rat poison in the shredding room, and she wasn't one such person.

Ben being poisoned was the running theory, but it wasn't that convincing, given that he had a drug problem. I'm still convinced that he overdosed on opening night, something explored in the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6 review.

Secondly, Ben was much younger and stronger than Loretta. If he was pushed down the elevator shaft, it was not a feat that Loretta could have pulled off easily.

Finally, she couldn't get that high up into the Arconia, considering she wasn't a resident.

The evidence is overwhelmingly against Dickie.

So why did Loretta confess?

As a mother, you can't help it. You spend your whole life looking out for your child. Never ends. And you'll do anything to make sure they're OK. Donna Permalink: As a mother, you can't help it. You spend your whole life looking out for your child. Never...

Permalink: As a mother, you can't help it. You spend your whole life looking out for your child. Never...

It all had to do with a final sacrifice as Dickie's mother. She had sacrificed him for a future she never got to have; it was only fair she sacrificed herself so that he could have a future.

Hearing Donna talk about her Cliff cemented that it was her only choice.

She was his mother and would do anything to protect him.

And just like that, Oliver was out of a lead actress and a lover. His heart couldn't take the double heartbreak, and the heart attack he had been warned about became a reality.

"Sitzprob" was highly dramatic since it had much to reveal, but here are the top three funniest moments.

At number three is Loretta's self-hype about how great of an actress she was. How could she not be when her father's newspaper said so?

I was the best actress in the Midwest, according to an article in the Clayton Chronicle, where my dad was the editor. Loretta Permalink: I was the best actress in the Midwest, according to an article in the Clayton Chronicle,...

Permalink: I was the best actress in the Midwest, according to an article in the Clayton Chronicle,...

Number two is Detective Willliams' return. The cut was abrupt as her voice came booming.

Loretta: Who goes there?

Detective Williams: NYPD, motherfuckers! The stalker, he didn't do it. He's creepy as fuck, but he didn't do it. The killer is someone in this room. Permalink: NYPD, motherfuckers! The stalker, he didn't do it. He's creepy as fuck, but he didn't do it....

Permalink: NYPD, motherfuckers! The stalker, he didn't do it. He's creepy as fuck, but he didn't do it....

Number one was Oliver, Charles, and Mabel's talk when she revealed that Dickie was the killer. The switch from concern about his musical to complete disinterest in Dickie's fate was hilarious.

Mabel: I have a lot to figure out. My gut keeps telling me it's Dickie.

Oliver: I told you to stay away ... actually, I don't mind Dickie. Not in the cast. Yes, let's go with Dickie. Dickie did it! Permalink: I told you to stay away ... actually, I don't mind Dickie. Not in the cast. Yes, let's go...

Permalink: I told you to stay away ... actually, I don't mind Dickie. Not in the cast. Yes, let's go...

Over to you, Only Murders Fanatics. What did you think of the episode? Remember, your opinion is valid.

Chime in in the comments section.

Sitzprobe Review Editor Rating: 4.8 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

