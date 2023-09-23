Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Episode Count & Everything Else You Need To Know+

Power never ends.

We've known that to be true for a while. And when one season ends, typically, another is right around the corner.

With Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 and Power Book IV: Force Season 2 bowing in 2023, there is just one missing from the pack. Luckily, we got some excellent news about fan-favorite Power Book III: Raising Kanan and when we'll see it back on our screens.

The anticipation is high for the spinoff, which left off with a bloody battle that has the potential to reset allegiances and change the relationship dynamics forever, especially between Raq and Kanan.

When we spoke to showrunner Sascha Penn at the end of Power Book IV: Raising Kanan Season 2, he talked about Raq and Kanan's relationship, telling us, "I think that their relationship is more fractured than it's ever been at the end.

"And when she's sort of walking out of the house, and there she is, facing her son, standing next to the biggest lie she ever told, right? And then she's walking out also with her arch-enemy.

"She's got a bullet in her shoulder. She's got Jukebox's mom dead behind her. I mean, it's like this whole house of cards she's created has basically come crashing down on her in that moment."

It was a thrilling conclusion to a season that gave us our first glance at the Kanan we remember from his menacing days on the flagship series. Will we see him go full-blown Kanan Stark this season?

We'll get the answer sooner than you think.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3: Release Date

We got some great news regarding the release date for the season when news dropped in late August.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 will return on December 1, 2023. That's not long from now!

While WGA and SAG-AFTRA continue to fight for fair contracts and equitable wages, it appears this season was completed before the strike and will be set to go in December.

That will give us only a short time between the ending of Power Book IV: Force Season 2 and the start of Raising Kanan. And it will also mean we'll see at least a piece of all three spinoffs in the same year again.

What a great time to be a Power fan.

Who Will Be In Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3?

Power shows are known for having robust main casts, and Raising Kanan is no exception.

The cast is led by Mekai Curtis, who plays the titular Kanan Stark, and Tony Award-winning Patina Miller, who plays his mother, Raq Thomas.

They will both be back for the new season, along with:

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas

Joey Bada$$ as Unique

Hailey Kilgore as Laverne "Jukebox" Thomas

Antonio Ortiz as Shawn "Famous" Figueroa

Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke

Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard

Joining the cast this season will be Grantham Coleman as Ronnie Mathis, Paul Yen as Quân, Wendell Pierce as Ishmael "Snaps" Henry, and Erika Woods as Stephanie "Pop" Henry.

Recently released from prison, Ronnie is the older brother of Unique. Snaps and Pops are a couple in love, with Snaps acting as a mentor to up-and-comers in the neighborhood like Kanan, as he is an OG dealer.

We'll also see Tony Danza back as mob boss Stefano Marchetti, who first appeared on Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 10.

What Will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Be About?

A lot went down during Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2, and if you need a refresher, check out all the reviews here.

Things were up in the air for many characters when the season ended, perhaps none more than Raq, who was wounded and stunned to see her biggest enemy come to her rescue.

Who would have ever thought we'd see the day Raq, Unique, Howard, and Kanan outside Raq's gun-riddled home, and none of their guns were pointed at each other?

Coming off Sal's massacre, Raq and company will probably be looking to pick up the pieces and deal with some individual losses.

We'll also be looking to find out what happened to certain characters, like Marvin, who found himself in a bad way during the ensuing ambush.

Per the official Starz press release, "With emotions high and the stakes even higher, we return to Southside Jamaica, Queens right where we left the Thomas family at the end of season two, with the family in turmoil and reeling from the Mob's coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou-Lou."

Jumping right back into the action is the right call because the aftermath of those attacks will be must-see television.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3?

While it's unclear how many episodes this season will have, each of the first two seasons has had ten episodes, and there is little reason to believe this season will be different.

All across the Power Universe, the series usually runs ten episodes per season, so it would be shocking if there were more or less for Raising Kanan's third effort.

Ten episodes is the perfect amount of time to tell a well-rounded story, and it's always been just the right number of episodes for the series.

Is There a Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Trailer?

Unfortunately, we don't have a trailer for Season 3 yet. However, Starz did drop a few first-look photos for us to enjoy and theorize over, which you can find here.

We get a look at Snaps and Pop, along with Unique, looking as confident as he always is. There is also a shot of Raq, Kanan, and Malcolm together, and boy, oh boy, do they have a lot to talk about.

December 1 can not come soon enough!

As always, we will cover Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 at TV Fanatic.

We'll have you covered with weekly reviews and deep dives into all the action!

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.