Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Trailer Promises Higher Stakes Than Ever Before

The all-encompassing Power franchise is showing no sign of slowing down on Starz.

The premium cabler on Thursday unveiled the trailer and key art for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3.

As previously reported, the prequel series premieres Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms beginning December 1, 2023.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

"Season three picks up where we left off, in Southside Jamaica Queens with the Thomas family in turmoil and reeling from the Mob's coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou-Lou," the logline teases.

"After her close call, Raquel is looking to make a fresh start, but Kanan doesn't trust her or believe it when she says she's done.

"Can she really be out of the game? As the trailer claims, the truth is a lie, and Kanan's been burned before."

The trailer also shows the return of Italian mob boss Stefano (Tony Danza) and introduces new adversaries "Snaps" and "Pop" (Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods.)

"Over the last two seasons of "Raising Kanan," Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, but also himself," the cabler teases.

"It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him.

"With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family's seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies.

"He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan's blinders are finally off, and he doesn't like what he sees.

"In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil.

"Fidelity and disloyalty. And he's not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity.

"Whether it's Marvin, who's still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who's finally coming clean, or Lou, who's wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who's simply trying to break free from her family's pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves.

"They won't all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all.

"There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there's just you."

In addition to Miller, Curtis, Pierce, Woods, and Danza, the impressive cast includes Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox.

The cast is rounded out by Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Detective Burke, and Antonio Ortiz as Famous.

Check out the promo below.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the second series in the expanded Power Universe franchise.

Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for the season ahead.

The Power Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra, and Tash Grey also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

