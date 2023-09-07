Power Book IV: Force Exclusive Clip: Tommy & Vic Look For Answers

Tommy's on a mission this season to avenge Liliana's death, and he's looking for answers any which way he can find them.

While he's well aware someone within the Flynn organization killed her, he's not sure who. So, who better to interrogate than an actual Flynn?

Ahead of Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Episode 2, TV Fanatic got an exclusive clip from the hour, which sees Tommy and Vic coming face-to-face to have a conversation laden with lies.

Tommy and Vic have had their fair share of ups and downs, but their current feuds aren't with each other.

Taking a step back from his usual approach of blatant intimidation and violence, Tommy simply asks Vic if he knows who's responsible for pulling the trigger, as you'll see in the clip.

Now, Vic knows who killed Liliana, but no matter what his current feelings are toward his sister, he's not going to dime her out. But will he warn her?

It's not like she doesn't know what Tommy is capable of, but knowing that Tommy is actively out in the streets looking for leads would be helpful.

While Vic didn't hesitate in lying right to Tommy's face, Tommy wasn't exactly a beacon of truth when Vic had a question of his own.

Even though Tommy and the Flynn's have opposing storylines right now, it's nice to see the series still remember the two's history. And no matter what else is happening, that dynamic will still be there to explore.

Elsewhere during this hour, Jenard's crew will be looking for retribution in the wake of Chewy's death, but Tommy will be focused on driving a further wedge between the Serbs and Miguel.

Ultimately, Tommy wants him and Diamond to be the Chicago connect, but to do so means taking the other two connects out of the equation. And it won't be an easy feat, but if there's anyone up to the task, it's undoubtedly Mr. Tommy Egan.

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 returned sharp, building upon a solid freshman run and upping the ante significantly.

The second hour rolls right where the first left off, another exciting entry in this young season.

Check out the exclusive clip below and drop all your predictions about the hour in the comments!

And make sure you head back here after the episode airs on Starz to read all our thoughts.

You can watch Power Book IV: Force on Fridays at 8/7c on Starz.

