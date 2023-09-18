Quantum Leap Season 2 Trailer: Ben Reveals His Secret

The Quantum Leap project has been kept well under wraps ... until now.

NBC shared the official trailer for Quantum Leap Season 2 on Monday, and it teases Ben filling in someone about his time-traveling job.

In the new footage, Ben tells Hannah (played by The 100's Eliza Taylor) all about it.

Revealing His Secret - Quantum Leap

As previously reported, Taylor is one of two new series regulars this season, so we're inclined to believe Ben and Hannah will be spending a lot of time together.

Peter Gadiot is the other new addition as US Army Officer Tom Westfall.

Peter Gadiot on Quantum Leap

The exciting new footage teases leaps to Egypt in 1961, the Los Angeles Riots in 1992 Koreatown, a UFO investigation in 1949 New Mexico, witch trials in 1692 Massachusetts, and more.

If you watch Quantum Leap online, you know the leaps keep the show fresh because they offer new locations and time periods for the characters.

It's always interesting when the characters get a new sandbox to play in, so we can't wait to see what's on the horizon for everyone.

The second season of the hit reboot is set to premiere Wednesday, October 4, at 8/7c, where it will lead into the final episodes of Magnum P.I.

Ben in the Future - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18

Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest) has been tapped to appear alongside Francois Arnaud (Midnight Texas), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal, Blindspot), and P.J. Byrne (The Boys, Shazam! Fury of the Gods)/

"It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished," the logline for the continuation teases.

"Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

Future Ian - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 18

Raymond Lee leads the cast, which also includes Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee.

Check out the promo for Quantum Leap Season 2 below.

Don't forget to check out and bookmark Quantum Leap Season 2: Everything We Know for all of the latest news.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

