Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 2 Episode 8

What did Ben learn in Egypt?

On Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 8, he found himself in the country with a desire for answers.

Amid the Townsfolk - Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 7

As an undercover CIA agent, he knew that he was about to be part of a dangerous game.

In order to return home, he had to move quickly to save a woman's life.

Quantum Leap Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

Jenn: What are you two whispering about?
Ian: You
Addison: [at the same time] Magic.
Jenn: [beat] Deception noted.

Barnes: This is your first field operation, right?
Ben: Yes. It is.
Barnes: Well, the good news is you’ve never been to Cairo so the Stasi don’t know you. Bad news is if this is a trap, they’ll torture you and bury you in the desert with the rest of the pharaohs. Relax, kid. I’m just teasing. It doesn’t happen. Often.

